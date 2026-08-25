Humanity, brotherhood will be winners, along with Turkish nation and its citizens, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Those seeking to plunge our region into instability will lose: Turkish President Erdogan Humanity, brotherhood will be winners, along with Turkish nation and its citizens, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Those who profit from terrorism and seek to plunge the region into instability will lose, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

“The blood merchants will lose; the opportunists who profit from terrorism will lose. The genociders who seek to plunge our region into instability will lose,” Erdogan said at an event marking the 955th anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt in the southeastern Bitlis province, a historic victory for Turks in Anatolia.

Erdogan said the rise of “a great and strong Türkiye” would be witnessed, adding that once the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative reaches its goal, “the doors to a new era will open before our nation.”

He added that humanity and brotherhood would be the winners, along with the Turkish nation and its citizens.

Referring to Ahlat, an important starting point in the victory at Malazgirt (also known as Manzikert), Erdogan said: “Jerusalem and Istanbul were conquered with the faith that took shape in Ahlat.”

“Let no one have any doubts. The dawn of a great and strong Türkiye has broken. The construction of the ‘Century of Türkiye’ has begun,” he added.