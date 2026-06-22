Rock veterans are set to perform at Besiktas Tupras Stadium as part of their ‘Coming Home’ tour

Scorpions land in Istanbul ahead of stadium concert Rock veterans are set to perform at Besiktas Tupras Stadium as part of their ‘Coming Home’ tour

German rock band Scorpions have arrived in Istanbul ahead of a concert Wednesday as part of their 60th anniversary tour.

The band posted a short video message after landing Monday, greeting fans in Türkiye.

The concert will take place at Besiktas Tupras Stadium on June 24, as part of the group's "Coming Home" world tour.

Scorpions last performed in Istanbul in May 2024, when they played two shows at Macka Kucukciftlik Park.

Formed in Hannover in the 1960s, the band rose to international fame in the 1980s with hits including Wind of Change and Still Loving You.

The Istanbul concert is organized by Turkish entertainment company BKM.