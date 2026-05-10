SAHA 2026 showcases Türkiye’s expanding defense industry with new combat systems, multibillion-dollar deals Exhibition highlights Türkiye’s growing defense ecosystem, export ambitions and next-generation military technologies

The SAHA International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition 2026 in Türkiye brought together defense giants to unveil innovative products and hosted defense agreements worth billions of dollars, showcasing the nation's growing industrial power.

The international defense, aerospace, and space industry event hosts local and global companies to present their latest technological advancements in Istanbul.

The five-day SAHA 2026, of which Anadolu was the global communication partner, hosted around 1,700 companies from over 120 countries last week in Istanbul.

Besides new products and defense deals, the exhibition also hosted seminars and panels with experts and officials.

New products

Türkiye's defense giant ASELSAN introduced Türkiye's first kamikaze autonomous underwater vehicle KILIC and kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle TUFAN with a special ceremony at the exhibition.

ASELSAN showcased the game-changing FULMAR 500A and three different variations of TOLUN for the first time in the field; developers integrated the FULMAR 500A Radar into unmanned aerial vehicles and manned patrol aircraft, particularly AKINCI and AKSUNGUR UAV platforms.

ASELSAN also exhibited the ILGAR 3-LT Communication Electronic Warfare System, KORAL AD Air Defense Electronic Warfare System, MIGFER Self-Defense FPV Interception System, GOKALP Autonomous Kinetic Drone Destruction System, GOKBERK 10 Laser Weapon System, and EJDERHA 210 High Power Microwave Weapon System to provide new capabilities to the Steel Dome.

Engineers developed KILIC 10 with a compact and hydrodynamic design featuring a low visibility profile to detect and destroy naval targets in the unmanned, single-use, very light class category.

TUFAN operates as an unmanned surface vehicle with swarm capabilities, advanced situational awareness, and autonomy while carrying a high-explosive warhead.

Unmanned aerial vehicle producer Baykar showcased the K2 Kamikaze UAV alongside smart loitering munitions Mizrak and Sivrisinek for the first time.

A Turkish defense firm STM exhibited its kamikaze UAV system KUZGUN, which features a range of over 1,000 kilometers and a high-explosive warhead.

STM also introduced its next-generation kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle YAKTU KIDA, which prepares to change naval warfare rules with its high speed, low silhouette, and swarm operation capability.

STM's other product was TUNGA-X, the Turkish defense industry's new solution in the field of autonomous systems. It was introduced for the first time at the exhibition.

Designers created KUZGUN with a nationally developed software infrastructure, an electronic warfare-resistant navigation system, and low-altitude flight capability to execute high-precision missions even in the toughest terrains.

Türkiye's leading rocket, missile, and munition technologies company ROKETSAN showcased four new products, including NESTER, CIRIT Anti-UAV, CIDA, and a mini cruise missile.

BMC exhibited PAMIR 4x4, the new member of the payload and personnel carrier family developed in line with asymmetric warfare conditions and field experiences, for the first time.

Engineers developed PAMIR 4x4 for both personnel and logistics cargo transportation tasks suitable for asymmetric warfare conditions by considering the field experiences of the Turkish Armed Forces.

A Turkish defense firm Meteksan Defence aims to take local and national engineering capabilities in underwater systems to a new level by exhibiting the National Synthetic Aperture Sonar that enables high-resolution imaging of the seabed and underwater targets.

Elektroland Defence displayed its multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle GOKBORU for the first time; GOKBORU offers high mobility in harsh terrain conditions thanks to its independent front, rear, right, and left wheel groups while operating on a 70% steep slope and 45% side slope.

Altinay Robot Group exhibited its industrial robots SR40 and SR80, completely developed with national resources.

All models of the GRASS company's industrial robot family under Altinay Robot Group, including the 40-kilogram payload capacity SR40 and the 80-kilogram payload capacity SR80, offer solutions for many sectors in the Turkish industry.

Datum Submarine Technologies Inc introduced local and national underwater platforms developed with the support of the SSB.

The company stated that the first diving tests of the Multipurpose Mini Submarine took place successfully off the coast of Karamursel on April 14, 2026, after completing its assembly at Sefine Shipyard.

Another Turkish defense giant HAVELSAN exhibited the new version of its unmanned ground vehicle, BARKAN 3, for the first time at the exhibition.

HAN System introduced the patented BARAN close combat anti-drone system and new generation unmanned weapon platforms.

Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation exhibited its ENFAL-17 missile, developed against low-altitude airborne targets and named after a Quranic surah, for the first time at the event.

Agreements

Companies signed defense agreements worth billions of dollars during the SAHA 2026 exhibition.

Sefine Shipyard Strategic and Unmanned Systems Research Center and Canada-based Kraken Robotics signed a strategic memorandum of understanding in the field of seabed warfare.

Türkiye's Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSB) and Zyrone Dynamics held a signing ceremony for the Rotary Wing Mini Cargo UAV System Procurement Project Contract Amendment No 1.

Another agreement was signed for the Turkish turbofan jet engine TF35000's Subsystems.

The SSB and ENETKI Defence signed the Delican UAV Systems Procurement Project Contract Amendment No 4.

ROKETSAN and Altinay Defence Technologies signed a lithium-based battery procurement contract within the scope of the heavy class torpedo AKYA project.

Armelsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries took the first step of their project by signing a memorandum of understanding for the integration of the Orkun 2053 Dipping Sonar into the Gokbey Helicopter.

ASFAT and the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation signed a contract for the procurement of naval guns to be used in four offshore patrol vessels that ASFAT will build.

Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation and HT Division signed an agreement to integrate TOLGA Close Air Defense Systems into unmanned ground vehicles developed by HT Division.

ASELSAN and Indonesian authorities signed two contracts regarding the use of ASELSAN technologies in the Indonesian army.

Baykar and Indonesia-based PT Republik Aero Dirgantara signed the Bayraktar KIZILELMA Unmanned Fighter Aircraft Framework Agreement.

The SSB signed a contract to increase the procurement of the multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle HANCER, developed by Elektroland Defence, as part of efforts to enhance capabilities in unmanned ground systems.

Turkish Aerospace Industries and TEI signed an agreement to procure 100 TEI-PD170 turbodiesel engines for use in ANKA and AKSUNGUR platforms.

The SSB and Turkish Aerospace Industries signed a procurement contract for the National Combat Aircraft KAAN.

The SSB and HAVELSAN signed five contracts, primarily the Barkan O-IKA 1 Mass Production Project Contract Amendment agreement.

Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with MIRAS Defence Industry Company, affiliated with the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, regarding armored vehicle modernization.

Miilux OY, the local and national armor steel producing company of the Armed Forces Pension Fund, and Koluman signed a technical cooperation protocol for the defense industry.

ASPILSAN Energy, Teknopark Istanbul, Gendarmerie and Gendarmerie Public Security Foundation, Radarsan, and FPV kamikaze drone manufacturer SKYDAGGER signed cooperation agreements.

Baykar signed a contract with Gruppo Esea for a robotic production line.

Baykar General Manager Haluk Bayraktar stated that the agreement signed with the Italian Gruppo Esea company aims to establish mass production lines for the unmanned aerial vehicle technologies they developed.

Bayraktar added that this will be a robotic production line to support the production of these technologies in higher quantities, more cost-effectively, and in a standardized manner.

Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation and Gendarmerie Public Security Foundation Group of Companies signed an agreement to integrate developed systems into required areas.

TURKSAT and ROKETSAN signed a cooperation agreement for the procurement of satellite communication solution services.

Sarsilmaz Foreign Trade General Manager Nuri Kiziltan stated that the memorandum of understanding signed with the Spain-based EM&E Group is not just a technical cooperation between two companies.

Kiziltan highlighted that this agreement represents an important step in terms of bringing together complementary capabilities between the defense industry ecosystems of Türkiye and Spain.

Turkish companies HeliPLAT and Maco Makina signed a general contract for the production, installation, commissioning, and certification of steel, steel and aluminum, and aluminum dismantled or fixed helipads.

OYAK Turkoman Investment Inc, established by the Armed Forces Pension Fund and the Oman Investment Authority in 2025, signed a share purchase, capital participation, and shareholders agreement with Samas.

The company also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with unmanned ground vehicle manufacturer Tekatron for share acquisition.

TURKSAT General Manager Ahmet Hamdi Atalay announced that they signed a new contract with ROKETSAN for satellite communication infrastructure.

Atalay reported that SMEs operating in the defense, aviation, and space industries will receive an exemption from application requirements in the Capacity Building Support Program within the scope of the protocol signed with KOSGEB.