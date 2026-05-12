Al Thani also accuses Israel of violating Gaza ceasefire, using aid as ‘weapon’

Qatar, Türkiye support Pakistan's mediation to end Iran war, reopen Hormuz: Top Qatari diplomat Al Thani also accuses Israel of violating Gaza ceasefire, using aid as ‘weapon’

Qatar and Türkiye support Pakistan’s mediation efforts aimed at ending the Iran war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the Qatari foreign minister said on Tuesday.

During his speech at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that both countries back diplomatic efforts to restore stability in the region and ensure freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

“Qatar and Türkiye back Pakistan’s mediation efforts to end (Iran) war, reopen Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

He added that Tehran should not use the strait as a means of oppression or blackmail toward Gulf countries.

He further addressed developments in Gaza, accusing Israel of continuing ceasefire violations in the enclave.

“Israel continues to violate ceasefire in Gaza Strip, and is using humanitarian aid as a weapon,” Al Thani said.

The joint press conference was a part of Fidan’s working visit to the Qatari capital.