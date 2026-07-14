Closed-door meeting at Ankara Airport also attended by senior Turkish officials

President Erdogan receives Pakistan’s army chief in Ankara Closed-door meeting at Ankara Airport also attended by senior Turkish officials

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in the capital Ankara.

The closed-door meeting was held at Ankara Airport, according to a post shared by Turkish presidency on US social media company X.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin also attended the meeting.

No further details were immediately released.