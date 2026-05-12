Leaders of Turkic nations to convene in southern Kazakhstan to discuss Turkish AI development, regional connectivity and digital economic growth

Organization of Turkic States to hold AI, economic cooperation summit Leaders of Turkic nations to convene in southern Kazakhstan to discuss Turkish AI development, regional connectivity and digital economic growth

Turkic nations will focus on new steps to strengthen economic ties through artificial intelligence (AI) during a leaders' summit in Kazakhstan this week.

The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Heads will be held Friday in the southern Kazakh city of Turkistan under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.”

The meeting will focus on AI and digital innovation while promoting sustainable economic growth through the transformative potential of new technologies.

The summit will be a platform to advance dialogue to improve public services and enhance regional connectivity, such as joint activities that Turkic nations can take in developing Turkish AI.

The event is also expected to contribute to strengthening economic and commercial relations among member states.

Türkiye has maintained a net export position with OTS member states in recent years.

Turkish exports to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reached $6.2 billion in 2021, while imports from those countries totaled $4.2 billion.

Exports rose to $6.9 billion in 2022, while imports reached $6.2 billion.

In 2023, Türkiye’s exports to member states climbed to $8.8 billion, while imports stood at $6.4 billion.

Exports and imports reached $10 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively, in 2024.

Last year, Turkish exports totaled $9.6 billion and imports reached $7.3 billion, bringing the annual trade volume between Türkiye and OTS member states to $17 billion.

In 2025, Kazakhstan ranked first among OTS member states in Turkish exports with $3.2 billion, followed by Azerbaijan with $3 billion, Uzbekistan with $2.1 billion and Kyrgyzstan with $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s exports to OTS member states reached $2.1 billion in the first three months of this year.

Kazakhstan accounted for the largest share with around $700 million, followed by Azerbaijan with $663 million, Uzbekistan with $419.5 million and Kyrgyzstan with $274.7 million.

Alongside the OTS summit, a Türkiye-Kazakhstan meeting in Astana is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to co-chair the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday.

Apart from these meetings, a Türkiye–Kazakhstan Business Forum will be held with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat in attendance alongside business leaders from the two countries to explore cooperation areas.⁠

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul