Turkish firms could establish production facilities integrated into European supply chain and place their products on European markets under favorable conditions, Hristijan Mickoski says

North Macedonia's PM invites Turkish investors to 'build future together' Turkish firms could establish production facilities integrated into European supply chain and place their products on European markets under favorable conditions, Hristijan Mickoski says

North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski invited Turkish businesspeople to invest in his country, saying: "The doors are open, the opportunities are real, and we can build the future together."

Speaking at Türkiye-North Macedonia Business Forum, organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board's (DEIK) in Istanbul on Friday, Mickoski noted that Türkiye was one of the first countries to recognize North Macedonia's independence in 1991, adding that political friendship should translate into concrete economic cooperation.

Pointing out that more than one million citizens in Türkiye had roots in North Macedonia, Mickoski said he wanted them to see the country as a tangible opportunity for the future, he said. “There are few countries in the world that can boast of such deep human ties as exist between both countries today.”

He highlighted the country's geographical position as a natural gateway connecting the Middle East, Türkiye, and Southeast Europe with the central part of the European continent.

He stated that Turkish firms could establish production facilities integrated into the European supply chain and place their products on European markets under exceptionally favorable conditions.

Mickoski stressed that his government implemented a series of reforms to improve the business climate, reduce administrative procedures, and digitize public services.

He said: "My country is emerging as a country that offers stability, predictability, and exceptionally favorable conditions for business development"

He mentioned that North Macedonia ranked as one of the most competitive business destinations in the Western Balkans region today.

Noting that many Turkish companies already operated successfully in various industries within the country, he said new investors would enter a familiar environment with an established business ecosystem.

Mickoski underscored that North Macedonia featured a young, educated workforce, a stable financial system, and modern technological development zones ready to support foreign capital.

He revealed that the government prepared a National Development Strategy until 2044 in partnership with the UN Development Program.

The strategy identified 13 key areas with the greatest potential for growth, aiming to transform the country into a regional hub for production, logistics, modern technologies, and energy.

The prime minister asserted that the government aimed to build an economy that competed through quality, innovation, and productivity rather than low costs.

Mickoski invited Turkish businesspeople to take advantage of the strong political will and dynamic economic conditions to build a successful future together.

"Our goal is not just to attract investment, our goal is to build a long-term partnership that will create a value for both partners," he added.

