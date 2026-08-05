Proposal says measure is 'limited, conditional legal arrangement' under criminal justice and penal law, with possibility of further legislation as process evolves

New 'Terror-Free Türkiye' bill not an amnesty, does not erase convictions, says rationale Proposal says measure is 'limited, conditional legal arrangement' under criminal justice and penal law, with possibility of further legislation as process evolves

The rationale accompanying Türkiye's proposed Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion, which is currently before parliament, says the legislation is not an amnesty and does not eliminate criminal convictions, alter the legal nature of offenses, or end criminal liability.

The explanatory memorandum, submitted alongside the bill to parliament as part of the government's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, said ongoing investigations, prosecutions, and finalized convictions would remain fully in force, describing the proposal as a "limited and conditional" legal arrangement concerning the criminal justice and penal system.

The rationale said the bill aims to strengthen public security and social integration while supporting the reintegration of eligible individuals into society under specified conditions.

It said the proposal seeks to consolidate gains made in the process through improvements to the criminal justice system rather than changes to criminal responsibility.

"The proposal is not a regulation that abolishes criminal convictions, changes the legal character of crimes, or terminates criminal liability," it said.

It added that the legislation "constitutes a limited and conditional statutory arrangement concerning the criminal justice and penal system."

Further legislation may follow as needs emerge

The document also said parliament may introduce additional legislative changes as the process develops.

"Considering the dynamic nature of the process, additional amendments to the relevant legislation or new legal regulations may be introduced, at the discretion of the legislature, in line with emerging needs, accumulated experience, and changing conditions," it said.

According to the rationale, the proposal represents the first legislative step of the legal framework envisaged under the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process and was prepared in line with the recommendations of parliament's National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Commission.

The memorandum also said the initiative was developed after examining international experiences while drawing on Türkiye's own four decades of counterterrorism experience, describing the approach as a distinct "Türkiye model."



It added that the broader process, launched with the dissolution of the terrorist group PKK and the laying down of arms, would ultimately be completed through legislation enacted by parliament.

