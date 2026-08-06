Fidan says Israel's attacks on Syria undermine its sovereignty and stability, accuses Netanyahu government of escalating violence across region and obstructing Gaza peace plan

Israeli attacks threaten Syria's stability, undermine Gaza peace efforts: Turkish foreign minister Fidan says Israel's attacks on Syria undermine its sovereignty and stability, accuses Netanyahu government of escalating violence across region and obstructing Gaza peace plan

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Israeli attacks in Syria are among the greatest threats to the country's stability, and accused Tel Aviv of escalating violence across the region.

"Israel's attacks targeting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity are among the greatest threats to the country's stability," Fidan said, speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani after talks.

Fidan said Damascus contributed to preserving stability in the region throughout the US-Israeli war with Iran, and that protecting Syria's security and stability is a shared responsibility of all countries in the region.

He said the international community should respond more strongly to Israel's occupation policy and exert the necessary pressure to ensure compliance with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and respect for Syria's sovereignty.

Fidan said Türkiye and Syria have been maintaining close coordination through regular contacts between officials and ongoing cooperation has contributed to greater stability in Syria and deeper bilateral ties. He expressed hope that the positive momentum would benefit both countries and the wider region.

Türkiye and Syria share not only a border of more than 900 kilometers (about 560 miles), but also a common history, culture and future, adding that the prosperity and stability of the two countries cannot be viewed separately, he noted.

Fidan also said stronger security in Syrian cities such as Damascus and Aleppo would have positive effects in Turkish cities, including Gaziantep, Mersin, and Istanbul, while instability anywhere in Syria would also pose a threat to Türkiye.

He said Türkiye would further deepen cooperation and coordination with Syria in counterterrorism, defense, and security, stressing that completing Syria's ongoing integration process without interruption remains a priority for Ankara.

The Turkish foreign minister added that the integration of all armed groups and formations into a central and legitimate national structure is essential for Syria's unity and the stability of the region.

Gaza peace plan

Referring to a recent deal on the Gaza peace plan, Fidan said Israel's continued attacks "have once again shown that (Israeli Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu does not want peace."

Fidan said the roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza peace plan had been agreed on and announced by US President Donald Trump, but Israel continued its attacks.

"We are seeing that the Netanyahu government has intensified its acts of terror in the West Bank and Jerusalem," he added.

He said Israel aims to sabotage peace efforts and separate Palestinians from Gaza, but added that "Netanyahu will not succeed in this policy" and “Gazans will continue living in Gaza and building their future there.”

Fidan said there is no alternative to making the ceasefire in Gaza permanent, advancing to the second phase of the peace plan, and launching the territory's reconstruction process.

Recalling a ministerial meeting on Jerusalem hosted by Jordan a day earlier, Fidan said participants discussed collective measures against Israeli actions targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, voiced strong opposition to violations of the historic status quo of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, and reaffirmed support for Jordan in its role as the legal custodian of those sites.

He also said stability and security in Lebanon remain critical for regional peace, welcomed steps toward normalization and expanded cooperation between Syria and Lebanon. Syria, the foreign minister added, is increasingly becoming "a source of solutions rather than problems" in the region.

Fidan said work on implementing the Gaza peace plan is continuing "very intensively," with Türkiye's Foreign Ministry and National Intelligence Organization coordinating efforts with the parties involved and working on the strategic steps required for the process.

He said Türkiye has fulfilled its responsibilities as a mediator on issues that once appeared impossible to resolve, while warning that Israel had consistently sought to avoid commitments and had never abandoned its broader objectives, which makes continued vigilance by the international community and relevant actors essential.

"At this stage, particularly regarding the transition to the second phase, we see that Israel is dragging its feet," Fidan said, arguing that Tel Aviv does not want to see Gaza governed by Palestinians again despite provisions in the peace plan.

He said ministers from Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia held detailed discussions in Amman on diplomatic steps to be taken through September and noted that a broader leaders' meeting could be convened in September to review the implementation of the peace plan, violations on the ground and possible responses by the international community.

Fidan said the ongoing tensions in the Gulf and the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz have diverted international attention from Gaza, adding that Türkiye would continue to keep Gaza at the top of its diplomatic agenda on every international platform.

Hormuz Strait, US-Iran talks

Fidan also welcomed statements indicating a possible return to US-Iran negotiations.

The minister said discussions are continuing on a mechanism to keep the Strait of Hormuz temporarily open, expressing hope that the parties would reach an interim agreement to ensure the uninterrupted flow of oil and prevent further increases in global energy prices.

He said a 60-day arrangement is being discussed and could create the conditions for a permanent agreement between Washington and Tehran if both sides demonstrate genuine political will.

Fidan noted that Türkiye is continuing to contribute to efforts aimed at resolving the Hormuz issue, stressing that regional problems have become increasingly interconnected and require regional ownership rather than external solutions.

He added that strengthening cooperation among regional countries would not only contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East but also benefit international stability, while warning that actors pursuing expansionist ambitions, "chief among them Israel," remain the greatest obstacle to lasting peace.