Numan Kurtulmus says Ankara must help build climate of peace, brotherhood, while welcoming Syrian Democratic Forces' reported dissolution

Israel fears Türkiye’s role in regional peace: Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus says Ankara must help build climate of peace, brotherhood, while welcoming Syrian Democratic Forces' reported dissolution

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Wednesday that Israel is concerned about Türkiye’s role in establishing peace and brotherhood in the region, as he stressed Ankara's efforts to bring together communities fragmented by terrorism and conflict.

"Israel fears only Türkiye. It fears the climate of peace and brotherhood that Türkiye will create in its region, and we must make this happen," Kurtulmus told the Afyonkarahisar Civil Society Meeting.

Kurtulmus said the region's ethnic communities share a common civilizational heritage.

"All the ethnic elements of this region are parts of the same civilization,” he said. “Now, through the issue of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region, we are bringing the scattered pieces back together."

He also called the announcement significant that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had dissolved as an organization.

"The statement that the SDF has dissolved itself as an organization is important, historic and valuable for us. God willing, the continuation of this process will follow this statement," he added.