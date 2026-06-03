INTERVIEW - Latvia calls for stronger collective defense ahead of NATO summit in Türkiye Foreign Minister Baiba Braze tells Anadolu that alliance faces ‘immediate and interconnected’ security threats

Baltic nation becomes first NATO member to legally commit to spending 5% of GDP on defense from 2027

Braze says stronger European defense capabilities reinforce, not replace, transatlantic ties

As NATO allies prepare to gather in Türkiye next month, Latvia is arriving with a message backed by action.

The Baltic nation bordering Russia and Belarus has become the first member of the alliance to legally commit to spending at least 5% of GDP on defense from 2027, reflecting security concerns that Latvian officials say are increasingly shared across Europe.

"Today, there are no 'frontline' and 'rear' allies – we are all on NATO's frontline," Foreign Minister Baiba Braze told Anadolu ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

Braze said allies must show "concrete progress towards the agreed defense investment targets, deliver on capability commitments and strengthen our defense industrial capacity."

The summit takes place at a sensitive moment for the alliance, with the war in Ukraine continuing to shape NATO's agenda, tensions between Washington and some allies and debates over defense spending intensifying across Europe and North America.

Amid the uncertainty, Latvia's priorities remain clear.

"Latvia's message is straightforward: NATO's core mission remains collective defense, and the alliance must continue strengthening its deterrence and defense posture in line with today's security environment," Braze said.

She argued that the threats facing the alliance are "immediate and interconnected," ranging from the war in Ukraine to broader challenges affecting Euro-Atlantic security.

"Security cannot be built on declarations alone; it requires deployable forces, resilient supply chains, advanced technologies and sustained political resolve," she added.

Braze noted that Latvia is already among NATO's highest defense spenders relative to GDP and said the country's focus is not only on spending levels but on building military capabilities.

She pointed to investments in air defense systems, drone technologies and military infrastructure, as well as Latvia's role in hosting NATO troops and contributing to alliance operations.

The minister also praised Türkiye's contribution to NATO's eastern flank, including support for the alliance's Eastern Sentry activities and its planned participation in Baltic Air Policing missions from Estonia's Amari air base later this year.

Security concerns close to home

Latvia's security concerns have intensified as the war in Ukraine has continued.

Several drones linked to the conflict have entered Baltic airspace in recent months, prompting security alerts and NATO responses across the region. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has also recently accused Ukraine of planning drone attacks from Latvian territory, allegations that both Riga and Kyiv have denied.

The incidents have even spilled into domestic politics.

In May, Latvia's coalition government collapsed following disputes over its handling of drone incursions. Parliament later approved a new pro-EU and pro-NATO coalition, with Braze remaining in her position as foreign minister.

The developments highlighted how security has become one of the dominant political issues in the country of 1.8 million people.

After regaining independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Latvia joined NATO in 2004 and has consistently viewed the alliance as the cornerstone of its national security.

A Canadian-led multinational NATO battlegroup is stationed in the country as part of efforts to reinforce the alliance's eastern defenses.

Even so, Latvian military officials have warned that Russia has a window of opportunity to challenge NATO before European allies complete efforts to strengthen their military capabilities.

Stronger Europe, stronger NATO

Braze rejected suggestions that stronger European defense capabilities should weaken transatlantic ties.

"For Latvia, there is no contradiction between stronger European capabilities and a strong transatlantic bond. On the contrary, the more capable Europe becomes, the more effective and sustainable NATO becomes," she said.

Before becoming foreign minister in 2024, Braze served as NATO's assistant secretary general for public diplomacy, giving her a front-row seat to alliance debates over burden-sharing and transatlantic relations.

She described partnerships with both the United States and Canada as indispensable to European security.

"The US remains Europe's most important security partner, and we are committed to ensuring that burden-sharing within the alliance becomes stronger, more balanced and more sustainable," she said.

Braze argued that increased European investment in defense should be viewed as reinforcing NATO rather than replacing the alliance's transatlantic foundations.

"These efforts are complementary to the transatlantic partnership and should reinforce, not weaken, the role of the US within NATO," she added.

Ukraine's future

Support for Ukraine is expected to remain a central issue at the upcoming NATO summit.

"Ukraine belongs in the Euro-Atlantic family," Braze said, while stressing that the immediate priority is ensuring Kyiv receives the military, financial and political support it needs.

"A strong, sovereign and secure Ukraine is fundamental to European security," she added.

While debates over Ukraine's future relationship with NATO are likely to continue, Braze said the alliance's immediate focus should remain on helping Kyiv defend itself and maintain its sovereignty.

For Latvia, support for Ukraine is not only a matter of solidarity but also of regional security. Latvian officials have repeatedly argued that the outcome of the war will have implications far beyond Ukraine's borders and will shape Europe's security environment for years to come.

Latvia has been among Ukraine's strongest supporters since the outbreak of the war and has consistently pushed allies to maintain military assistance.

As the country's top diplomat, Braze has also backed her nation’s support for Ukraine with personal action.

In 2024, she completed her first half-marathon in the Riga Marathon, helping raise around €14,000 ($16,000) to buy drones for Ukrainian forces.​​​​​​​