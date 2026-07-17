Burhanettin Duran says EU's latest document disregards Türkiye's candidate status, ignores its indispensable role in Euro-Atlantic security

EU's assessment of Türkiye lacks objectivity, strategic vision: Head of communications Burhanettin Duran says EU's latest document disregards Türkiye's candidate status, ignores its indispensable role in Euro-Atlantic security

Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Friday criticized the EU’s latest assessment of the country, saying it lacks objectivity and strategic vision.

Duran said on US social media company X that the evaluations contained in the EU's "Common Understanding" document, published on July 15, 2026, were "far from objectivity and strategic foresight."

He said the approach, which "disregards Türkiye's candidate country status," once again demonstrates the EU's lack of vision regarding a shared future.

Duran also said the document overlooks Türkiye's role in Euro-Atlantic security despite the country's indispensable position being clearly reaffirmed during the NATO Summit in Ankara.

He said statements that ignore this reality "do not contribute to constructive dialogue."

Referring to the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus, Duran said the document repeats "one-sided rhetoric" that does not reflect international law or historical realities.

"A lasting solution is only possible through a fair, impartial and realistic approach," he said.

Duran called on the EU to adopt "a more responsible discourse" based on mutual respect and common interests, free from prejudice.