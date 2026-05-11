Investing deliberately in women and girls builds a labor market that is not only fairer but also better equipped for the future, Queen Mathilde of Belgium says

Empowering women in work strengthens economy, resilience: Belgian queen Investing deliberately in women and girls builds a labor market that is not only fairer but also better equipped for the future, Queen Mathilde of Belgium says

Queen Mathilde of Belgium said on Monday that it is acknowledged and scientifically proven that empowering women in their professional careers strengthens the economy, resilience and capacity for innovation.

Speaking at a panel titled 'The Business World and Entrepreneurship as Drivers of Women’s Empowerment' in Istanbul as part of her official visit to Turkey, the Queen said: “When women are fully integrated into the economy at all levels, the whole of society reaps the rewards.

“That is why it makes a great deal of sense to compare the measures taken by the business community, civil society and public authorities in our two countries to promote women in the economic sphere.”

She added that the equal and meaningful participation of women in economic and political decision-making is a prerequisite to inclusive economic growth, innovation and societal resilience.

“Belgium’s experience demonstrates that equality is not achieved by chance, but through deliberate and structural choices,” she said.

Progress requires concrete measures, including legislative ones, to promote gender balance; initiatives on pay transparency and social dialogue; and sustained investment in accessible, high-quality childcare, she explained.

The Queen said that at the same time, while true equality in education, mentoring and professional networks is essential to empower women and girls, that is not enough; it must also go hand in hand with efforts to dismantle persistent barriers such as discrimination and stereotyping.

She noted: “Secondly, women’s empowerment at work is inseparable from safe, respectful and dignified working environments.

“Violence and harassment at work, including gender-based violence, undermine not only individual rights but also trust, talent and leadership potential within organizations.”

Belgium adopts an integrated approach that combines prevention, protection and accountability through a comprehensive legal and policy framework, she underlined.

The Queen said its legislation provides strategies ranging from preventive obligations for employers; confidential counseling mechanisms; formal complaint procedures with safeguards against reprisals; informal dispute resolution procedures; and access to labor inspectors and the courts where necessary.

The labor market is undergoing profound transformation, she stressed, highlighting: “Digitalization, artificial intelligence, remote working and the green transition are reshaping how we work, creating new possibilities but also new risks.

“These changes are not gender-neutral. Without intentional and inclusive policy choices, they risk reinforcing existing inequalities, including unequal access to skills, insecure employment and increased pressures on work-life balance.”

Inclusive approaches to flexible and hybrid work, as well as sustained attention to representation and career progression, are essential to ensure that talent is not lost, she added.

She underlined: “By investing deliberately in women and girls today, we build a labor market that is not only fairer but also better equipped for the future.”

The queen also said that women’s empowerment in the world of work requires vision, leadership and sustained commitment.

Türkiye's policies to empower women

Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, the Turkish minister of family and social services, also said women's representation in business life is directly linked to the course of development, the quality of production and the depth of social welfare.

“Women entrepreneurs stand at the very heart of this transformation, because when women establish a business, they do not only create economic value, they create employment, they strengthen local development,” she said.

She added that for these reasons, Turkey considers women's participation in economic life as a strategic development issue.

“Over the past 24 years, we have taken significant steps to strengthen women's position in social and economic life,” she said.

The minister noted that under the leadership of President Erdogan, Turkey implemented policies that support women's advancement in every field.

“Through our women's empowerment strategy document and action plan, we have established a strong policy framework to reflect women's potential across all areas of life,” she underlined.

With its action plan, Turkey has implemented projects that support women's greater participation in employment and entrepreneurship, as well as in the digital economy and innovative sectors, she stressed.

She said Turkey continues to further develop cooperation in the fields of women's empowerment across different regions of the world.

“We attach great importance to sharing our knowledge, experience and best practices on international platforms,” the minister said, adding: “In this regard, I believe that the strong relations between Turkey and Belgium will be further strengthened through new partnerships in women's entrepreneurship and inclusive development.”

The visits of Belgian economic missions to Turkey open the door to new contacts between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment, technology and innovation, she added.