Hakan Fidan says move could strengthen Kurdish-Arab brotherhood and help secure unity and stability in neighboring Syria

Dissolution of terror group YPG would be welcome if implemented on the ground: Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan says move could strengthen Kurdish-Arab brotherhood and help secure unity and stability in neighboring Syria

A statement by the terrorist group YPG announcing the dissolution of its so-called autonomous administration in neighboring Syria and all affiliated military and civilian structures will be a positive development if implemented in practice, said the Turkish foreign minister on Wednesday.

"Our job is to act professionally and verify what this means on the ground. If it is as stated, it is of course a welcome development. It complements all the steps we currently want to take. It is a step that will strengthen Kurdish-Arab brotherhood in Syria," said Hakan Fidan in Elazig, eastern Türkiye, where he held meetings with local officials and lawmakers and spoke with reporters.

The dissolution “would be one of the developments that would contribute most to creating an environment in which all Syrians can look to the future with confidence.”

"We emphasize that while the identity of Kurds must be protected and there must be no denial of their identity, Syria's national unity, sovereign integrity, and territorial integrity must also be preserved. We want to see this reflected in practice," Fidan added.

He said Türkiye does not consider developments contrary to these principles beneficial for Syria, adding that the YPG's presence in the region has for a long time posed a challenge not only to Syria but also to Türkiye.

"But hopefully, in this new process, we will resolve all these problems through mutual understanding and dialogue. We will resolve them through peace," Fidan said.

-'We see how quickly development advances where there is no terrorism'

Fidan said he had spent the last two days traveling by road through provinces and districts in the region and had seen the potential for greater regional development.

"Regional development and progress are truly the right of this region just as much as anyone else.

"And in environments without terrorism, in environments where weapons are not speaking, we see how quickly development advances, how much progress can be made, and what a great blessing and opportunity the unique nature of eastern and southeastern Türkiye offers," he said.

Fidan said Türkiye’s vision prioritizes peace, stability, development, and prosperity in Türkiye, Syria, Iraq, and the wider region.

He said the government is implementing this vision step by step under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Hopefully, as I said, the statement made in Damascus is positive in terms of its wording, but if it is implemented in practice as stated, it is highly positive," Fidan said.

'Sacred city' Elazig

Saying he was pleased to be back in Elazig, calling it "a sacred city," Fidan said he had valuable discussions with Elazig Gov. Numan Hatipoglu and members of parliament representing the province.

He praised the province's recovery following the 2023 earthquakes, saying it was a source of pride that damaged areas had been rebuilt, homes completed, and residents able to move into their new houses.

He also described improving economic conditions and boosting local investment as positive developments.

Fidan said that before traveling to Elazig, he had accompanied Erdogan to Ahlat for celebrations marking the 955th anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt (Manzikert), where a Cabinet meeting was also held.

He highlighted Anatolia's 1,000-year history and its development as a home to Turks, Kurds, Arabs, and other peoples.

"The emergence of Turkish-Islamic history here with the Battle of Malazgirt and the construction of a civilization on these lands from that time onward is truly an intellectual treasure and a legacy from the past that we all need to remember repeatedly, reflect upon, and embrace," Fidan said.

He added that international competition and geopolitical struggles in modern times had made Türkiye’s presence and role in these lands even more significant.

"We thought about all of this during the Malazgirt victory celebrations. Today, while speaking with our governor and members of Parliament here in Elazig, we once again saw, in light of these views, both Elazig's historical role and its role in modern times. We are truly proud of Elazig," he said.