- Endangered turtles begin laying eggs in Manavgat as experts report a 20-day delay in nesting linked to cooler sea temperatures, calling for stronger protection of coastal habitats

Caretta carettas return to Türkiye’s southern coast of Antalya for nesting season - Endangered turtles begin laying eggs in Manavgat as experts report a 20-day delay in nesting linked to cooler sea temperatures, calling for stronger protection of coastal habitats

Endangered caretta carettas have begun nesting and laying eggs on Kizilot Beach in the Manavgat district of Türkiye’s Antalya province.

In field studies carried out by Türkiye's Ecological Research Association (EKAD) and authorized by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, caretta caretta nests were identified on the Kizilot nesting beach.

EKAD Kizilot Region Project Coordinator biologist Fatih Polat told Anadolu that, due to climatic conditions, sea temperatures have risen later than usual this year, leading to a delay in nesting compared to previous years.

Noting that the first nest was recorded on April 24 last year and on May 14 this year, Polat said: “There is an approximately 20-day difference. This is due to colder weather and the delayed warming of the sea. In the coming period, we expect June and July, when temperatures rise, to be the peak nesting months.”

Polat also stressed that, with the start of the nesting season, activities on the beach should be kept to a minimum, adding that hotels should regulate their beach areas, heavy vehicles should be prevented from entering the shore, and the environment should be kept clean in order to protect caretta carettas.

*Writing by Fatma Zehra Solmaz from Istanbul