'This partnership opens new opportunities for the company in Türkiye's growing and strategically important defense market,' says Belgian defense minister

Belgium’s Euramec, Türkiye's Havelsan sign defense cooperation agreement 'This partnership opens new opportunities for the company in Türkiye's growing and strategically important defense market,' says Belgian defense minister

Belgian simulation company Euramec and Turkish defense firm Havelsan signed a cooperation agreement Tuesday during a major international defense exhibition in Paris.

"Great to see Belgian company Euramec and Turkish defense firm Havelsan sign a cooperation agreement at #Eurosatory2026," Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken wrote on the US social media platform X.

"This partnership opens new opportunities for the company in Türkiye's growing and strategically important defense market," he added.

Euramec is based in Hamme and is known as a global player in flight simulator systems.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of Eurosatory 2026, which brings together leading defense industry companies and delegations from around the world.