Baykar chair says unmanned fighter jet KIZILELMA to transform combat aviation Unmanned fighter aircraft likely to replace world’s roughly 15,000 fighter jets within 30 years, argues Selcuk Bayraktar

Turkish drone giant Baykar's Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar said unmanned fighter aircraft are likely to replace the world’s roughly 15,000 fighter jets over time, probably within 30 years, calling the shift a major revolution in combat aviation.

Baykar hosted a Turkish parliamentary delegation led by parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus and a NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation headed by NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello de Vasconcellos at the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul on Thursday.

During the field visit, guided by Bayraktar, the delegations were briefed on the company’s activities, defense technologies and innovative projects, including KIZILELMA, Baykar’s unmanned fighter aircraft.



“What KIZILELMA does could be likened to what, you know, a machine that beat Kasparov 20 years back does. Kasparov was the grand chess master. Maybe he trained for 40 years to become so. But a machine the size of a refrigerator beat Kasparov. And after that day, my cell phone beats Kasparov. So, the match doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Bayraktar said the absence of a pilot changes the nature and cost of combat aviation.

“Here, you don’t have any man inside the aircraft. It can do anything that a manned fighter can do, and do more, because it doesn’t have the human. And it’s much cheaper,” he said.

“We don’t need training time. You need to train a pilot maybe 10 years to become a fighter pilot. And he has a lot to lose; he has a family. The human element is the most expensive item, actually,” he added.



Bayraktar said unmanned fighter aircraft should not be evaluated within the traditional generational framework used for manned jets.

“They’re not the seventh generation, or they’re not a generation unmanned fighter jets. They’re a different species. These are robots,” he said.

Referring to sixth-generation fighter jet programs, Bayraktar said: “That’s a manned platform. This is an unmanned platform, doesn’t have a generation. It’s a robot. It’s a monster. It’s very dangerous. It’s cheap.”

Bayraktar added that around 90% of fighter jet flights are training flights, while unmanned systems transfer capability through software.

“Imagine you have 10 aircraft. All the lifecycle, nine of them are being used for training. So you only have one aircraft left to fight. Whereas here, you don’t need to train, because a computer doesn’t need it. It’s just software,” he said.

“Once it’s optimized, and it’s continuously being optimized, that’s it. You can copy the capability right away. It’s microseconds to copy the capabilities, software update,” he added.

On when autonomous fighter jets would become an option for air forces, Bayraktar said: “It’s going to take a long time. But it will come once the capacities demonstrated in a war. And it will be. So we are the frontier. Probably we’re going to demonstrate it to the world.”

‘Intercepting is much harder’

Asked about intercepting drones, Bayraktar said countering low-cost kamikaze drones is difficult and economically unfavorable.

“Intercepting is much harder, very hard, especially inexpensive kamikaze drones. And the economy, in terms of intercepting side, is very disadvantageous. It’s always going to be much more expensive to intercept,” he said.

Citing the Russia-Ukraine war, he said attacks sometimes involve 1,000 units, making interception much more expensive most of the time.

“You can’t intercept all of them. There’s always a saturation limit. And so where do we come here? Either total destruction for both sides, or we stop fighting. And I think what we should understand, there is no end to destruction,” he said.

Bayraktar said the spread of technology cannot be stopped in the current era and warned of risks linked to terror activities.

“In this day and age, the technology, you cannot stop it from spreading. In terms of terror activities it’s extremely dangerous. Some of the capabilities. And it’s all online,” he said.

“To counter it, you need to live in fences and cages, almost. So that’s not very smart. It’s always much smarter to stop the wars.”

Future combat environment

About he imagines the technology in 10 to 20 years, Bayraktar said long-term forecasts are difficult because the world is living in “exponential times.”

“Everything is changing. In 30 years, that’s hard to imagine. Five years, yes. Ten years, I think we can do. Thirty, I think is very hard,” he said.

Bayraktar said Baykar would prefer to focus more on civilian technologies, but the global environment is pushing the company further toward defense.

“It’s always much better to build technology, not for weapons, but for, imagine, to cure the human sicknesses or human needs,” he said.

“But unfortunately, the world we live in pushes us to the defense side even more. Now the defense industry is booming. Baykar’s revenues are much higher. It’s probably going to be like that,” he added.

The Baykar chief said today’s so-called artificial intelligence capabilities are mostly advanced algorithms that have become miniaturized.

“Everything is called AI now. It’s not AI. It’s advanced algorithms. We had these algorithms. Now they are miniaturized, actually. Just because the computer speaks doesn’t mean it understands anything. It doesn’t understand anything,” he said.

Looking ahead, Bayraktar said drones and UAVs will grow across all sizes, while unmanned fighters will gradually replace manned fighter jets.

“In 10 years I can say drones, UAVs, they’re going to grow. You’ll have all the sizes,” he said.

“KIZILELMA, for example, there’s like 15,000 fighters in the world, fighter jets. Unmanned fighters are going to replace all of them over time, in 30 years probably. And that’s going to be big as well. It’s a big revolution as well in combat aviation,” he added.

*Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul