Türkiye highlights its policies and projects on desertification, drought, and sustainable land management at UN Convention to Combat Desertification conference in Mongolia

At UN conference, Türkiye showcases policies to fight desertification and drought Türkiye highlights its policies and projects on desertification, drought, and sustainable land management at UN Convention to Combat Desertification conference in Mongolia

Türkiye highlights its policies and projects on desertification, drought, and sustainable land management at UN Convention to Combat Desertification conference in Mongolia

Country is also using COP17 to build international partnerships ahead of COP31 UN climate change conference, which Türkiye will host in Antalya in November

Türkiye is showcasing its efforts to combat desertification and drought at the 17th UN Convention to Combat Desertification, or UNCCD COP17, in Mongolia.

The conference is being held in the capital Ulaanbaatar on Aug. 17-28 under the theme "Restore land, revive hope." Representatives of 197 countries, as well as scientists, civil society groups, young people, local communities, and other stakeholders, are attending the meeting.

Land degradation, drought resilience, desertification, sustainable land management, pasture management, and the protection of water resources are among the key issues of the gathering.

Türkiye set up a pavilion at COP17 to present its policies and projects in these areas, including efforts to prevent land degradation, improve drought resilience, promote sustainable land use, and protect ecosystems.

Panels and other events at the pavilion also address environmental monitoring, early warning systems, and education, while meetings with representatives of countries and international organizations are exploring opportunities for joint projects and cooperation.

Türkiye aims to share its experience in combating desertification and drought while using the contacts established at COP17 to strengthen international cooperation ahead of COP31, the UN climate change conference set for this November in Antalya, Türkiye.

Rio Synergy initiative

Türkiye is also advancing work on "Rio Synergy," a priority of its COP31 Action Agenda that treats climate change, biodiversity loss, and desertification as interconnected global challenges.

The initiative seeks to improve coordination among international efforts under the three environmental conventions and turn existing commitments into joint action.

A Rio Synergy Working Group is expected to be launched during COP17. It will seek to develop actions aligned with countries' national priorities and commitments and boost international cooperation on climate change, biodiversity, and desertification.

