Yasar Guler says July summit will shape NATO's future strategic direction as allies adapt to evolving security challenges

Ankara NATO summit to mark turning point for alliance: Turkish defense minister Yasar Guler says July summit will shape NATO's future strategic direction as allies adapt to evolving security challenges

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler has said that the upcoming NATO leaders' summit in Ankara will mark "an important turning point" in shaping the alliance's future strategic direction as it adapts to an increasingly complex security environment.

"We do not view the NATO Summit that we will host in Ankara merely as a meeting of leaders. We believe this summit will be an important turning point that demonstrates NATO's determination to adapt to the evolving security environment and shapes its future strategic direction," Guler said.

The minister spoke to reporters in Brussels after attending the NATO defense ministers' meeting and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting ahead of the July 7-8 NATO Leaders' Summit in Ankara.

Guler said discussions focused on NATO's deterrence and defense posture, support for Ukraine, and other security challenges.

He said he briefed counterparts on Türkiye's contributions to NATO as one of the alliance's top five force contributors, progress toward meeting the alliance's 5% defense spending commitment, support for Ukraine, and preparations for the Ankara summit.

Guler described Türkiye's hosting of the summit as a natural reflection of its military contributions, operational experience, and capacity to provide security within the alliance, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "effective, reliable and results-oriented leadership diplomacy" would be one of the summit's defining features.

Defense industry and NATO capabilities

Guler said conventional threats are now accompanied by hybrid threats, cyberattacks, terrorism, energy security risks, and regional instability, requiring NATO to strengthen collective deterrence.

He emphasized that Türkiye's domestic defense industry contributes not only to national security but also to NATO's collective defense.

"Our indigenous and national systems support allies' interoperability and contribute to the alliance's overall deterrence. A strong defense industry means strong deterrence and a strong NATO," he said.

Guler added that a Defense Industry Forum to be held alongside the Ankara summit would enhance cooperation among allies, noting that three NATO defense ministers had stressed during meetings the importance of expanding cooperation with Türkiye's defense industry.

Türkiye's role within NATO

Guler said Ankara expects the summit to reaffirm NATO's collective defense principle and commitment to Article 5 while encouraging allies to take concrete steps on defense spending and capability targets.

Describing Türkiye as NATO's second-largest military, he said the country continues to contribute actively to training, exercises, operations, and command-and-control activities across the alliance.

He also highlighted the Turkish Armed Forces' operational experience in counterterrorism and cross-border operations, noting that Türkiye is preparing to assume command of the Allied Reaction Force, calling it "a concrete indicator of Türkiye's reliability and strategic importance within the alliance."

Ukraine, Black Sea and Middle East

Guler said the Russia-Ukraine war has affected not only the two countries involved but also European security, energy security, global trade routes, and NATO's agenda.

He said Türkiye has pursued a balanced and principled policy since the war began and continues to implement the Montreux Convention while supporting regional ownership and cooperation among Black Sea littoral states.

He described stability in the Black Sea as "an inseparable part of Euro-Atlantic security."

On the Middle East, Guler said regional developments have global security implications and welcomed the agreement reached to end the Iran-US war.

He also said Türkiye is ready to support mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz if necessary and remains prepared to contribute to maritime security and freedom of navigation in accordance with international law.

"Türkiye pursues a constructive approach that supports regional peace, stability and security, advocating dialogue and diplomacy rather than the expansion of conflicts," he said, adding that authorities are taking necessary measures to prevent risks to national security.

Criticism of France-Greek Cypriot agreement

Guler also criticized a recent agreement between France and the Greek Cypriot administration, calling it illegitimate and contrary to international law.

"The agreement signed between France, which has no guarantor status, and the Greek Cypriot Administration is an initiative that lacks legitimacy, disrupts the delicate balance and is contrary to international law," he said.

He said Türkiye would continue fulfilling its guarantor responsibilities regarding the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and reiterated Ankara's commitment to preserving peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean while responding to any threats against the security of Turkish Cypriots.

'Türkiye is at center of security architecture'

Guler said Türkiye remains one of the main actors in NATO, Euro-Atlantic security, and regional stability through its military strength, defense industry, diplomacy, and strategic vision.

"Today, there is a very clear reality: Türkiye is not on the periphery of the security architecture, but at its center.

"As NATO's future is shaped, Türkiye is not a country watching developments from afar but one of the principal allies contributing to decisions, assuming responsibility and producing security," he said.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul