New integrated service connects UAE’s Khalifa Port with Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port through weekly shipping operations, creating trade corridor extending to Türkiye, European markets via Iraq’s overland transport network

AD Ports launches Iraq logistics corridor linking Gulf with Türkiye, Europe New integrated service connects UAE’s Khalifa Port with Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port through weekly shipping operations, creating trade corridor extending to Türkiye, European markets via Iraq’s overland transport network

The AD Ports Group has launched an integrated logistics service linking Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates with Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port, establishing a new trade corridor connecting the Gulf with Türkiye and European markets.

The UAE-based group said in a statement that it has deployed the necessary logistics infrastructure at both Khalifa Port and Umm Qasr to facilitate cargo storage and transportation, aiming to ensure smoother trade flows and strengthen long-term supply chain resilience.

Located on Iraq’s southern coast and connected to the country’s road network extending toward the Turkish and Syrian borders, Umm Qasr serves as a key gateway for goods moving from Gulf states to Türkiye and Europe through overland and rail freight corridors.

AD Ports said the initiative reflects its commitment “to enhancing regional connectivity and supporting existing trade ‎corridors.‎”

“The new service addresses growing container and Ro-Ro cargo volumes through a ‎direct weekly shipping service linking Khalifa Port and Umm Qasr Port,” the statement added.

According to the group, the new corridor will also enhance “trade flows between Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and the UAE and wider GCC ‎markets, while further strengthening regional connectivity with Türkiye and Europe.‎”

In addition to the UAE, the Gulf Cooperation Council comprises Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group, said the service “enhances business resilience ‎by providing access to diversified trade corridors and seamless logistics solutions that ‎support greater supply chain efficiency and sustainable growth.”​​​​​​​

The initiative “reflects our ‎forward-looking approach to developing strategic trade routes that improve market ‎access, facilitate the flow of goods, and create new opportunities for businesses ‎across the region and beyond,” he added.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio