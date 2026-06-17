’This decision will allow us to focus on our activities with greater predictability and stronger motivation,’ Halkbank Chief Executive Recep Suleyman Ozdil says

9-year US court case against Türkiye's Halkbank ends after court approval ’This decision will allow us to focus on our activities with greater predictability and stronger motivation,’ Halkbank Chief Executive Recep Suleyman Ozdil says

A US court has approved the dismissal of the case against Türkiye's Halkbank, bringing a nine-year legal process involving the state-owned lender to an end.

In a statement, Halkbank said the US District Court for the Southern District of New York had approved the joint request filed by the US Department of Justice’s Southern District of New York Attorney’s Office and Halkbank to dismiss the criminal case.

With the court's approval, the criminal proceedings that had continued for nine years were concluded.

“The criminal case that had been ongoing against our bank in the US for years has been definitively and finally closed. We hope this decision will be beneficial for our bank, our investors, our customers and our employees.

"Our bank, which has served our country’s economy for 88 years, will continue its activities today and in the future, as it has in the past, in a strong, reliable and uninterrupted manner, in full compliance with all national and international regulations. It will also continue to contribute to the growth of both the banking sector and the national economy," Halkbank said in a statement submitted to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform.

Halkbank Chief Executive Recep Suleyman Ozdil said the legal process had been completed without any judicial or administrative sanction against the bank.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone, especially our state and our nation, who supported us and stood by us throughout this long and difficult legal process,” Ozdil said.

He said the outcome reaffirmed the bank's compliance policies, which he said were developed in line with national and international financial regulations, as well as its approach based on transparency and trust.

“This decision will allow us to focus on our activities with greater predictability and stronger motivation,” he said.

Ozdil said Halkbank expects its position in international markets to strengthen in the coming period.

He added that the decision is expected to improve the bank's ability to secure funding from abroad, advance its relations with correspondent banks and deepen cooperation with international financial institutions.

He also said confidence in Halkbank among international investors and financial institutions is expected to increase, while investor interest in the bank's products could also grow.