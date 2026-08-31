5 Turkish defense companies generate $14.9B in total revenue as ASELSAN leads Türkiye's defense sector by climbing to 40th place in top 100 list

5 Turkish firms rank in global top 100 defense list 5 Turkish defense companies generate $14.9B in total revenue as ASELSAN leads Türkiye's defense sector by climbing to 40th place in top 100 list

Five Turkish defense companies secured places in the prestigious Defense News Top 100 list based on their 2025 defense sales.

Defense giant ASELSAN maintained its top position among Turkish companies by climbing from 43rd to 40th place as its defense revenue increased around 26% to $4.46 billion in 2025 from $3.54 billion in 2024, Defense News announced on Monday.

ARCA made a strong entry into the list for the first time in 53rd place after its defense revenue rose 4.6 times to $3 billion in 2025 from $653.2 million in the previous year.

Missile producer ROKETSAN achieved a major leap by rising from 71st to 64th position with its defense revenue growing nearly 18% to $2.37 billion in 2025.

Turkish Aerospace Industries ranked 48th with $3.65 billion in defense revenue, while Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation placed 81st with $1.42 billion.

The combined defense revenue of the five Turkish companies on the list reached $14.9 billion.

US defense giant Lockheed Martin retained top spot on the list with $72.1 billion in defense revenue, followed by RTX with $46 billion and General Dynamics with $39.4 billion.

Northrop Grumman ranked fourth with $37 billion, while UK defense firm BAE Systems took fifth place with $36 billion as major global defense companies increased their revenues.