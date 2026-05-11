Citizens to remain in quarantine for recommended period despite negative test results, ministry says

3 cruise ship passengers airlifted to Türkiye test negative for hantavirus: Health Ministry Citizens to remain in quarantine for recommended period despite negative test results, ministry says

Türkiye’s Health Ministry said the latest three citizens aboard an international cruise ship tested negative for hantavirus after being brought to Türkiye by air ambulance.

In a statement, the ministry said the three citizens were transferred to Türkiye by air ambulance from the international travel ship and placed under close monitoring and isolation.

The ministry noted that, as with the two individuals who had previously entered the country, the necessary samples were taken from the three citizens.

“The test results of the three citizens were determined to be negative, and they will remain in quarantine for the recommended period,” the statement said.

It added that Health Ministry teams are continuously evaluating their clinical condition and closely monitoring their health status.

“No clinical signs or symptoms have been observed so far in any of the five individuals under observation. The process is being followed meticulously and closely by our ministry,” it said.