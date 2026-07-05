Leaders expected to discuss Euro-Atlantic threats, risks, and challenges at strategic level, says Türkiye's communications director

NATO summit in Ankara to focus on investments in defense, Euro-Atlantic threats Leaders expected to discuss Euro-Atlantic threats, risks, and challenges at strategic level, says Türkiye's communications director

The NATO summit, which will be held in the Turkish capital Ankara, on July 7 and 8, will focus on the steps taken regarding the decision to increase defense investments, the alliance's deterrence and defense efforts, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Sunday.

The leaders are expected to discuss Euro-Atlantic threats, risks and challenges at a strategic level, Duran said in a statement.

As part of the summit, Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan will host the visiting heads of state and government and their spouses at a reception and dinner to be held at the Presidential Complex on July 7.

The North Atlantic Council will convene on July 8, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the level of allied heads of state and government.

Erdogan will also hold bilateral meetings with participating heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit.