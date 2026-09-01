Erdogan says Türkiye-Russia ties at most advanced level during Putin meeting Turkish president highlights growing bilateral ties, says Akkuyu nuclear plant has entered final stage

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Türkiye-Russia relations are at their most advanced level, as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kyrgyzstan.

“Today, I find it important to take advantage of such an opportunity. Türkiye-Russia relations are truly at a much more advanced level today than in any previous period,” Erdogan said during the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Summit.

He also highlighted the importance of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant for bilateral relations, saying the project had entered its final stage.

“With the opening of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, we will once again take steps together toward the opening of some new power plants,” Erdogan added.