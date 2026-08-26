World’s future basketball stars gather in Istanbul for Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp Inaugural camp brings together 78 elite prospects from around world as program marks 25th anniversary

Some of the world’s most promising young basketball players have gathered in Istanbul, hoping to take an early step along a path previously followed by NBA champions, All-Stars and an MVP.

Over four days, 78 prospects from around the world will train and compete at the Basketball Development Center as part of the inaugural Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp.

The NBA, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) launched the camp under a new format marking the 25th anniversary of Basketball Without Borders (BWB).

Since the program was founded, more than 150 former campers have gone on to play in the NBA or WNBA.

They include NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NBA champions Jamal Murray and Pascal Siakam.

The young players in Istanbul will undergo athletic testing and skill-development sessions, compete in three-on-three and five-on-five games and participate in programs designed to help them develop off the court.

The prospects will learn from 2021 NBA champions Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton, NBA and FIBA legends Vlade Divac and Danilo Gallinari, and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Talent alone no longer enough to reach NBA: Atkinson

Speaking to Anadolu at the camp, Atkinson said talent alone was no longer enough to reach the NBA, emphasizing the importance of players’ habits both on and off the court.

“It's not enough to be a good player. It's not enough to be a talented player. You have to have all the habits to succeed and to make our league. The days where you were just a good talent and you made the NBA, those days are over. You really need to have your habits and off-the-court life,” he said.

Atkinson said the participants must also understand that even highly regarded prospects generally enter the league as role players rather than stars.

“Maybe there's a superstar here, maybe not. But usually you're a role player when you come in the NBA,” he said.

Atkinson said the prospects should not expect to enter the NBA immediately as stars, as most newcomers begin as role players and must contribute through defense, rebounding and other less glamorous work.

“And you have to understand, you have to do all the dirty work to help the team win. It might be defense, rebounding, maybe that not so glamorous stuff. So they have to understand that, understand that if they come in the NBA, they're probably going to play a role.”

From BWB camper to NBA and FIBA legend: Gallinari

Gallinari’s presence reflects the development of the BWB program over the past quarter-century.

The former NBA player attended a Basketball Without Borders camp in 2003. More than two decades later, he has returned to share his experience with another generation of prospects.

“The main goal for us as coaches is to see a little bit of improvement every day. And hopefully, when they will become professionals, they will think about these days and say, Hey, I remember when Danilo told me this, I used this advice. And to see them happy and get better is our goal as coaches,” Gallinari said.

The Italian also highlighted how basketball’s talent pool has expanded far beyond the countries that traditionally produced the game’s leading players.

“Now the competition for the best players in the world comes from everywhere, every corner in the world. And with BWB, the NBA and FIBA, they have eyes in every single corner of the world. And this is the best basketball camp in the world,” he said.

Gallinari said he had witnessed the program’s growth since attending as a young player.

“The product is amazing. And since I was a camper in 2003, so I did the camp three years after it was founded by Kim (Bohuny) and Vladi (Vlade Divac). And so I think it's amazing to see how big and good this camp became.”

The camp offers participants an opportunity to measure themselves against leading players from other countries while learning what will be required to succeed at the professional level.

For some, the four days in Istanbul could become an early chapter in a career at the highest level of the sport.

“These kids, they have to understand that this camp is the first step to greatness. They have the chance with the grind and with their sacrifice to get to greatness,” Gallinari said.