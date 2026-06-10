Cheapest ticket for final in US priced at $2,030; from $206 in Qatar; rates for group stage matches average $400, compared to under $100 in 2022

World Cup 2026 ticket prices soar as fans face costs up to 10 times higher than Qatar Cheapest ticket for final in US priced at $2,030; from $206 in Qatar; rates for group stage matches average $400, compared to under $100 in 2022

- Fan groups criticize what they describe as a lack of transparency over ticket availability, seat locations and pricing

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just kicking off across the US, Canada, and Mexico, a massive surge in ticket prices compared to 2022 has drawn criticism -- taking a toll on football fans' wallets and threatening to leave many on the sidelines.

The tournament will begin with the opening match on Thursday between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium, and conclude at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

A total of 104 matches will be played at 16 stadiums across four different time zones. The US will host 78 matches.



Opening match tickets much more expensive

In 2026, ticket prices are determined in four different categories, with opening match tickets starting at $560 and the most expensive ones reaching up to $2,735.

In the last World Cup in Qatar, the opening match ticket price ranged from $55 to $618.

Ticket prices for group stage matches in this year's tournament are around $400 on average.

In Qatar, ticket prices for group stage matches ranged from $11 to $220.

Final around 10 times more expensive

The cheapest ticket for the 2026 World Cup final in the US is around 10 times more expensive than the cheapest ticket paid by fans for the 2022 final in Lusail, Qatar.

The most inexpensive ticket for the final in the US is priced at $2,030, with the most expensive at $6,370.

The cheapest ticket for the 2022 final in Qatar was $206, and the highest-priced $1,607.

On FIFA's official resale platform, the price of final tickets can reach up to $2 million.

Ticketing practices face scrutiny

The sharp increase in prices has become one of the most controversial issues surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

For the first time, FIFA introduced dynamic pricing, allowing ticket prices to fluctuate based on demand.

Fan groups have also criticized what they describe as a lack of transparency surrounding ticket availability, pricing and seat allocations.

The controversy has drawn regulatory attention in the US. The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey recently launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing practices for matches at New York-New Jersey Stadium, where the final will be played.

The investigation focuses on complaints that fans may have been misled about seat locations and ticket categories after changes were made to stadium seating maps during the sales process.

Football Supporters Europe voices opposition

In late March, the Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers filed a complaint with the European Commission, alleging that FIFA abused its monopoly position by imposing excessive ticket prices and unfair purchasing conditions ahead of the tournament.

The groups argued that ticket prices have risen far beyond previous World Cups and criticized FIFA's use of dynamic pricing. They also raised concerns about what they described as a lack of transparency over ticket availability, seat locations and pricing.

The FSE and Euroconsumers said some low-cost tickets promoted by FIFA were largely unavailable by the time general sales opened, while fans often had limited information about seat locations before purchasing.

"FIFA holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market," the groups said in a joint statement.

"For many, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience; fair and transparent access to tickets is essential."