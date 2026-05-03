VakifBank crowned European champions for 7th time in volleyball, completing the season unbeaten

VakifBank win CEV Champions League title with 3-1 victory over Eczacibasi VakifBank crowned European champions for 7th time in volleyball, completing the season unbeaten

VakifBank won the CEV Zeren Group Women’s Champions League volleyball title on Sunday, defeating Eczacibasi Dynavit 3-1 in an all-Turkish final in Istanbul.

The yellow-and-black side secured their seventh Champions League crown, adding to their titles in 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2023.

VakifBank took the opening two sets 25-20 and 25-21 before Eczacibasi responded to win the third set 25-21. The defending side regained control in the fourth set, sealing the match 25-18 to clinch the title.

Coached by Italian Giovanni Guidetti, VakifBank completed the tournament unbeaten this season, underlining their consistency on Europe’s biggest stage.

Eczacibasi Dynavit, who reached the final after defeating Italy’s Savino Del Bene in the semi-finals, were aiming for their second Champions League title, having last lifted the trophy in 2015.

The final marked the second all-Turkish showdown in Champions League history between the two sides, with VakifBank also winning their previous meeting in the 2022-2023 season.

With both finalists from Türkiye, the country secured its 27th international club trophy in women’s volleyball, maintaining its strong presence in global competitions.