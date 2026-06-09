Hotel reservations in co-hosts Canada and Mexico are surpassing those in nearly all US cities ahead of FIFA’s premier tournament

US hotel bookings lag ahead of 2026 World Cup: report Hotel reservations in co-hosts Canada and Mexico are surpassing those in nearly all US cities ahead of FIFA’s premier tournament

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off later this week, US hotels are underperforming compared with those in Canada and Mexico, despite the US hosting the majority of matches, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Hotel reservations in Canada and Mexico are surpassing those in nearly all US host cities ahead of FIFA’s premier tournament, which kicks off Thursday across 16 cities in North America.

According to CoStar, Vancouver and Guadalajara lead in hotel occupancy, at 48%. Toronto, Mexico City, and Monterrey have also exceeded 40% occupancy, while San Francisco is the only US host city to reach that level at 44%.

Although some US hotel operators report healthy room rates, Canadian and Mexican destinations benefit from several advantages, including stronger local soccer enthusiasm and generally lower travel costs.

Meanwhile, attending matches in the US has become increasingly expensive. Ticket prices for this year’s World Cup have climbed to record levels, with some resale tickets for the final already fetching more than $20,000 each, according to TicketData. Travel expenses have also risen sharply.

In addition, concerns about visa requirements and perceptions of an unwelcoming political environment in the US have discouraged some international fans from making the trip.