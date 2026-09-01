Türkiye defeats Iceland 110-73 in their second game of round 2 of European Qualifiers in Group J to become first team to secure ticket to World Cup

Türkiye's national basketball team becomes 1st to qualify for FIBA World Cup Türkiye defeats Iceland 110-73 in their second game of round 2 of European Qualifiers in Group J to become first team to secure ticket to World Cup

Türkiye's Men's National Basketball Team on Monday defeated Iceland 110-73 away from home in their second game in Group J in round two of the FIBA 2027 World Cup European Qualifiers.

With the victory, Türkiye extended their winning streak to eight games and became the first team to qualify for the World Cup.

Playing at Laugardalsholl Sports Center in Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the national team took a commanding 33-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, with captain Cedi Osman and Malachi Flynn combining for 24 points.

Türkiye continued their strong performance in the second quarter, with Onuralp Bitim scoring 15 points, and went into halftime leading 60-37.

Maintaining their dominance after the break, the national team entered the fourth quarter with an 80-56 advantage and completed the game with a 110-73 victory.

First team to secure World Cup ticket

Türkiye became the first team to earn qualification for the FIBA 2027 World Cup through the European Qualifiers.

The national team, which completed the first round at the top of their group with a perfect 6-0 record, continued their impressive run in round two, where teams carry over their wins and losses from the first phase.

After winning their first two games in the second round to make it eight victories in eight qualifying games and maintain their position at the top of the group, Türkiye secured their place in the World Cup.

This will be the sixth time the Turkish Men's National Basketball Team competes in the World Cup.

Only unbeaten team in European Qualifiers

Türkiye became the only unbeaten team in round two of the 2027 World Cup European Qualifiers after winning their opening two games.

The national team became the sole undefeated side after Poland, which is competing in Group K, suffered its first defeat.

Türkiye next will face Italy away on Nov. 26 in their next World Cup qualifier before hosting Iceland on Nov. 29.