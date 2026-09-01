Defending champions set to face Germany in quarterfinals Thursday after straight-sets victory in Istanbul

Türkiye women’s team advance to EuroVolley quarterfinals with 3-0 win over Azerbaijan Defending champions set to face Germany in quarterfinals Thursday after straight-sets victory in Istanbul

Türkiye advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Tuesday in Istanbul.

Türkiye won 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall after finishing Pool A in second place behind Poland.

Melissa Vargas led Türkiye with 16 points, while Zehra Gunes scored 12 and Hande Baladin added 10.

Polina Rahimova, playing her final international match, was Azerbaijan’s top scorer with 12 points.

Türkiye made a strong start and took the opening set 25-14.

Azerbaijan opened the second set more confidently, but Türkiye regained control to win it 25-16.

Azerbaijan mounted a stronger challenge in the third set, but defending champions Türkiye secured a 25-22 victory to complete the sweep.

Türkiye will face Germany in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Istanbul.