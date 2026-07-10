National athletes Kubra Dere and Ugurcan Ozer to compete in para triathlon events in Hamburg

Türkiye names two athletes for World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg National athletes Kubra Dere and Ugurcan Ozer to compete in para triathlon events in Hamburg

Türkiye will be represented by two paratriathletes at the World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg, one of the flagship events on the international triathlon calendar, according to the Turkish Triathlon Federation.



National athletes Kubra Dere and Ugurcan Ozer will compete in the World Triathlon Para Series races, held alongside the World Triathlon Championship Series in Hamburg, Germany, on July 11-12.



Dere will race in the women's PTS4 category, while Ozer will compete in the men's PTS5 class.

The Hamburg event is one of the stops on the 2026 World Triathlon Championship Series, bringing together elite triathletes from around the world.

It will also host the World Triathlon Mixed Relay Championships, while the city's inaugural World Triathlon Para Series competition will feature athletes competing across multiple sport classes.