Hosts rally from 6-point 4th-quarter deficit to secure 94-87 victory and set up semifinal clash with Serbia

Türkiye beat France to reach FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup semifinals Hosts rally from 6-point 4th-quarter deficit to secure 94-87 victory and set up semifinal clash with Serbia

Host nation Türkiye rallied from a late deficit to defeat France 94-87 on Friday and advance to the semifinals of the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup.

With the win, Türkiye will next face Serbia in the semifinals on Saturday.

Playing at the Turkcell Basketball Development Center in Istanbul, France edged out a tightly contested opening quarter 24-21.

Led by Darius Karutasu and Omer Kutluay, who combined for 18 points in the second quarter, Türkiye took control and opened a six-point lead of 41-35 in the 16th minute. France, however, regained the advantage with a basket two seconds before halftime to lead 46-45.

France held a narrow 70-68 lead at the end of the third quarter before the game came to a dramatic finish.

Despite trailing by six points in the 37th minute, Türkiye mounted a decisive comeback. Consecutive baskets from Omer Kutluay fueled the rally as the hosts closed out a 94-87 victory to secure a spot in the last four.

Among the spectators at the game were Turkish Basketball Federation President Hidayet Turkoglu and members of the group's executive board.

Also watching the quarterfinal match were Türkiye Men's National Basketball Team head coach Ergin Ataman, legendary Turkish coach Aydin Ors, and former national team players Mehmet Okur and Semih Erden.