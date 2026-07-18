'My mission has always been to create miracles, draw inspiration from nature and inspire others,' says Deniz Kayadelen, open-water swimmer and mother of 10-month-old daughter

Turkish swimmer becomes first from country to swim in Arctic waters 'My mission has always been to create miracles, draw inspiration from nature and inspire others,' says Deniz Kayadelen, open-water swimmer and mother of 10-month-old daughter

Kayadelen says meditation and breathing exercises helped her remain calm before entering water and complete swim safely

'I wanted to demonstrate strength of Turkish women and mothers,' she tells Anadolu

Turkish open-water swimmer Deniz Kayadelen has become the first Turkish person to swim in the Arctic, completing a 1,200-meter swim in the icy waters of Norway's Svalbard archipelago, one of the closest inhabited areas to the North Pole.

Kayadelen, 38, who has won six world championships and holds a Guinness World Record, completed the swim in water measuring 4 C (39.2 F).

The swimmer, who traveled with her 10-month-old daughter Alya, said balancing motherhood with the challenge made the achievement even more meaningful.

"My mission has always been to create miracles, draw inspiration from nature and inspire others. I made history. I flew the Turkish flag," Kayadelen told Anadolu.

"No Turkish person had ever entered these icy waters before. I am proud to be the first," she added.

Kayadelen, who is also a psychologist, said she hoped the achievement would inspire mothers and women to pursue their dreams while proudly representing Türkiye.

"I hope this inspires all mothers and the people of Türkiye. I achieved a national first by swimming in the glaciers, in Arctic waters, in one of the closest regions to the North Pole," she said.

She said she swam for Türkiye and for women who continue pursuing their dreams after becoming mothers.

Overcoming fear through preparation

Kayadelen said becoming a mother changed the psychological dimension of the challenge and heightened her sense of responsibility.

"Before entering the water, I asked myself important questions: I couldn't train properly in the summer heat. Will I be able to do this? Will I face any health problems? If something happens to me, what will happen to my daughter? I had fears and anxieties," she said.

She said meditation and breathing exercises helped her remain calm before entering the water and complete the swim safely.

"We can always achieve what seems beyond our limits. I wanted to demonstrate the strength of Turkish women and mothers. Taking a step despite fear has great meaning for me. My goal has always been to achieve firsts and to be a pioneer," Kayadelen added.

Arctic swim born from Antarctica dream

Kayadelen said the Arctic expedition emerged after she postponed her long-held dream of swimming in Antarctica because her daughter is still too young for such a journey.

"My dream has always been to go to Antarctica. But my baby is still very young, and Antarctica requires a long journey," she said.

"So I thought, if Antarctica isn't possible now, let it be the Arctic. There is always a solution in life. If we can adapt our dreams and vision to changing circumstances, that's something to celebrate. The Arctic was born out of my dream of Antarctica."

Kayadelen said she hopes her daughter will one day understand the importance of confronting fear, pushing beyond perceived limits and embracing uncertainty.

"Motherhood has given me a completely new sense of responsibility. Her presence gives me strength," she said.