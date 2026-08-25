Far-right ELAM urges Greek Cypriot authorities to pressure Spain over FC Barcelona’s planned training camp in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot premier condemns attempts to block Barcelona youth football camp Far-right ELAM urges Greek Cypriot authorities to pressure Spain over FC Barcelona’s planned training camp in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

‘There is no longer a society before them that they expect to remain isolated,’ says Unal Ustel

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel on Monday condemned attempts by a far-right Greek Cypriot party to block a youth football training camp planned by Spanish club Barcelona in the country.

Barcelona announced on its official website that the training camp for young players is scheduled to be held in the TRNC on Sept. 11.

The far-right National Popular Front (ELAM) called on the Greek Cypriot administration’s Foreign Ministry to pressure Spain to prevent the camp from taking place.

In a written statement, Ustel strongly condemned ELAM’s efforts targeting both the Barcelona camp and the Zamna Music Festival, which is also planned to be held in the TRNC.

He said the initiatives revealed the “true intentions” of certain circles in the Greek Cypriot administration that are disturbed by Turkish Cypriots establishing contact with the world, participating in international events and promoting their culture and art globally.

“There is no longer a society before them that they expect to remain isolated,” Ustel said. “There is a Turkish Cypriot people who embrace their state, look to the future with confidence and have the determination to strengthen their ties with the world.”

Ustel said the obstruction efforts reflected what he described as the unchanged attitude of Greek Cypriot politics toward the Turkish Cypriot people.

“We did not submit to this mentality yesterday, and we will not submit to it today,” he said.

“Turkish Cypriot youth will meet young people from all over the world, take part in sports, and share their art and culture. Our state will continue to pave the way for our people’s determination in this direction.”

Ustel recalled that the Nexus Festival, which was expected to be held in the TRNC, was canceled following pressure from the Greek Cypriot side.

Serbian music organization EXIT, which had previously announced its participation in the September festival near Kyrenia Castle, was forced to withdraw, according to Turkish Cypriot officials.

The withdrawal was reportedly influenced by diplomatic initiatives undertaken by the Greek Cypriot administration with the Serbian government following pressure from ELAM.

The far-right party has also called for diplomatic pressure on the countries of artists expected to participate in the Zamna Music Festival in an effort to prevent international attendance.