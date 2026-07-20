From Spain’s triumph to political controversies, the first 48-team World Cup reshaped football on and off the pitch

Triumph, tension and transformation: Defining moments of the 2026 World Cup From Spain’s triumph to political controversies, the first 48-team World Cup reshaped football on and off the pitch

The expanded format produced historic debut stories but was also marked by visa disputes, racism allegations and governance controversies

The tournament’s first halftime show, record ticket prices and entertainment-driven presentation fueled debate over football’s growing commercialization

Spain ended a 16-year wait for their second FIFA World Cup title by defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the final, bringing down the curtain on the biggest edition of the tournament ever staged.

But the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, will be remembered for far more than Spain’s victory.

The first 48-team tournament delivered new footballing stories and historic debuts, but it was also marked by visa restrictions, racism allegations, political disputes, refereeing controversies, soaring ticket prices, and renewed questions about FIFA’s governance.

Spain’s new generation reaches the summit

Spain's triumph marked the arrival of a new generation capable of combining the country’s traditional possession-based football with greater speed and directness.

Lamine Yamal became one of the defining players of the tournament, while Spain’s younger stars were supported by an experienced core during the knockout rounds.

Spain eliminated Austria, Portugal, Belgium, and France before defeating Argentina in the final to claim their first World Cup since 2010.

Argentina’s run also gave Lionel Messi another opportunity to add to his remarkable tournament record, although the defending champions fell one victory short of becoming the first side since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, became the first male player to score at six different World Cups, adding another record to a tournament that may have marked the final World Cup appearances of both Ronaldo and Messi.

Expanded tournament creates new stories

The expansion from 32 to 48 teams represented the biggest structural change to the World Cup in nearly three decades.

Concerns that the change would produce too many one-sided matches were partly challenged by the performances of several less-established football nations.

Cape Verde reached the knockout stage on their World Cup debut, while teams including Curacao, Jordan, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo gained unprecedented international exposure.

Morocco again produced a strong campaign, reaching the quarterfinals after eliminating the Netherlands on penalties and defeating co-host Canada.

The expanded format also introduced a round of 32 and increased the tournament to 104 matches, placing additional physical and logistical demands on teams, supporters, and host cities.

Visa restrictions undermine inclusion message

FIFA repeatedly promoted the 2026 World Cup as the most inclusive edition in history, but restrictive US immigration and visa policies prevented some supporters and football personnel from attending.

Rights groups said fans and workers from several participating nations faced lengthy delays, uncertainty, or exclusion, particularly those from countries affected by US travel restrictions.

Supporters from Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Uzbekistan were among those reported to have experienced difficulties entering the US. Citizens of several qualified nations, including Iran, Haiti, Senegal, and Ivory Coast, were also affected by broader US travel measures.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry despite holding a valid visa and was unable to officiate at the tournament.

US authorities said​​​​​​​ that the decision was connected to national security concerns, but rights advocates criticized the lack of publicly presented evidence and FIFA’s failure to strongly defend the referee.

The Sport & Rights Alliance said the policies created a climate of fear and contradicted FIFA’s claim that the tournament welcomed the entire world.

Racism allegations target France and Mbappe

Racism became one of the tournament’s most troubling themes, particularly in incidents involving France and captain Kylian Mbappe.

Following France’s victory over Paraguay, Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla posted racially offensive remarks targeting Mbappe.

The French Football Federation filed a complaint, and French prosecutors opened an investigation into possible aggravated public insult or incitement to racial hatred.

Amarilla’s comments were condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron, Paraguayan authorities, and international rights organizations.

Further controversy emerged ahead of the Spain-France semifinal, when former Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy wrote that France had a strong team but effectively had “no French players.”

The remark was widely interpreted as questioning the French identity of the team’s Black and immigrant-background players. Rajoy rejected allegations of racism and said his words had been taken out of context.

Similar rhetoric also emerged from political figures in Argentina, intensifying debate over how France’s diverse squad was being portrayed during the tournament.

FIFA’s own monitoring system identified more than 89,000 abusive social media posts during the group stage, with racially motivated messages accounting for 11% of detected abuse.

Balogun decision raises political interference concerns

One of the most consequential governance controversies involved US forward Folarin Balogun.

Balogun was initially suspended after receiving a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA later suspended the automatic ban, allowing him to play against Belgium.

The decision came after US President Donald Trump publicly thanked FIFA and reportedly contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Belgium’s football federation protested the ruling, arguing that the normal disciplinary process had been undermined and that political influence had affected sporting justice.

The controversy went beyond the individual match.

European politicians and governance critics called for an independent investigation, while the Council of Europe warned that politically influenced decisions were damaging FIFA’s credibility and the integrity of international football.

Belgium ultimately defeated the US, but the case remained one of the tournament’s most debated off-field incidents.

VAR controversies dominate knockout rounds

Video Assistant Referee technology again divided players, coaches, and supporters.

Argentina’s victory over Egypt was particularly controversial, with decisions involving penalties and possible fouls prompting accusations of inconsistency and favoritism.

Other disputed decisions during the group stage and knockout rounds renewed criticism of VAR intervention thresholds, review times, and the lack of clear communication inside stadiums.

Although FIFA continued to defend the technology as a tool for correcting clear errors, critics argued that similar incidents were treated differently from one match to another.

The debates showed that technological development had not ended disputes over interpretation, transparency, and accountability.

Political tensions enter stadiums

The tournament took place against a backdrop of major global tensions, particularly involving Iran and the US.

Iran’s participation became politically sensitive as hostilities in the Middle East intensified, with security concerns affecting supporters, travel arrangements, and public events.

FIFA also prohibited flags, banners, and other displays referring to the Falkland Islands at the Argentina-England semifinal.

The match was classified as high risk because of the historical dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

The measure was intended to prevent political provocation, but it renewed debate over where FIFA draws the line between legitimate national expression and prohibited political messaging.

Ticket prices provoke supporter backlash

Ticket prices became another major source of criticism.

Supporters faced historically high official prices, expensive resale listings, and substantial travel and accommodation costs across three large host countries.

England defender Marc Guehi described the pricing policy as “rubbish,” after some third-place playoff tickets were offered for hundreds of pounds and visible sections of the stadium remained empty.

Premium tickets for the final reportedly reached tens of thousands of dollars, while resale prices climbed even higher.

Americanization and commercialization of football

The tournament introduced a more entertainment-focused presentation influenced by US professional sports.

Expanded pre-match shows, commercial activations, stadium entertainment, and proposals for a Super Bowl-style final experience divided supporters.

The inaugural World Cup final halftime show featured performances by Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, Shakira and Burna Boy, with conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus featuring Chris Martin of Coldplay, and the Muppets joining the spectacle.



Some praised the spectacle and the effort to attract new audiences.

Others argued that commercial breaks, entertainment packages, and corporate priorities were altering football’s traditional rhythm and pushing ordinary fans further away from the tournament.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

