Spain edge Belgium 2-1 to advance to World Cup semifinals with Mikel Merino’s late winner

Spain edged Belgium 2-1 with another Mikel Merino late winner to advance to the semifinals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in the US.

Spain made the breakthrough in the 30th minute with Fabián Ruiz. Lamine Yamal beat his marker down the right side before finding Pedro Porro, whose low cross was met by Dani Olmo. Thibaut Courtois produced an excellent save, but the rebound fell to Ruiz, who blasted it into the roof of the net.

Spain looked the more likely side to extend their advantage before half-time, but Belgium struck against the run of play in the 41st minute to hand La Roja their first goal conceded in this year’s tournament. After Spain failed to clear their lines during a sustained period of Belgian pressure, Timothy Castagne delivered an inviting cross from the right, and Charles De Ketelaere got in front of Pau Cubarsí to power a header beyond Unai Simón.

The second half became a patient battle, with Spain dominating possession around Belgium's penalty area while the Red Devils resolutely defended. Jérémy Doku worked tirelessly on the left to help substitute Joaquín Seys contain the threat of Lamine Yamal.

The decisive moment arrived in the 88th minute. Pau Cubarsi unleashed a powerful effort from 25 yards that Senne Lammens could only parry into the path of Mikel Merino, and the Arsenal midfielder reacted quickest to fire the rebound into the roof of the net and restore the lead.

The late winner secured Spain's place in the semi-finals, where they will face France.