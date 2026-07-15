Spain defeat France 2-0 to reach 2026 World Cup final

Spain booked its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with a 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium in the US.

Spain took the lead in the 22nd minute after France’s Lucas Digne brought down Lamine Yamal inside the penalty area. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and confidently blasted the penalty into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Mike Maignan with no chance.

Oyarzabal's spot-kick separated the sides at half-time, with Spain the better team throughout the opening period. La Roja moved the ball with pace and precision, creating several promising chances, while France struggled to find their rhythm and keep their dangerous attacking players involved.

At the back, Aymeric Laporte delivered an assured first-half performance on the left side of Spain's defense. With Marc Cucurella booked early, Laporte produced a composed display alongside Pau Cubarsi, combining solid defending with excellent distribution to help contain a French attack that had looked like one of the tournament's most dangerous.

Spain tightened their grip on the match in the 58th minute with a superbly worked team goal. Pedro Porro played a pass into Dani Olmo before continuing his run into the penalty area. Olmo returned the ball with a perfectly weighted reverse pass, allowing Porro to finish calmly beyond Maignan and put La Roja within touching distance of the World Cup final.

Spain's controlling performance earned them a ticket to the finals, where they will face either England or Argentina, while France will play for 3rd place on Saturday.

