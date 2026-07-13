Midfielder's body was found at a Cape Town property on Saturday as authorities opened an inquest

South African police investigate death of World Cup player Jayden Adams Midfielder's body was found at a Cape Town property on Saturday as authorities opened an inquest

Police in South Africa are investigating the death of World Cup footballer Jayden Adams, whose body was found over the weekend at a property in Cape Town, according to local media on Monday.

Adams, 25, played for South Africa at this year's World Cup and was a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns.



His body was discovered Saturday morning at a residence on Military Road in the Schotsche Kloof neighborhood.

A police spokesperson said an inquest docket had been opened and that the circumstances of the death remain under investigation. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

Adams' death came just weeks after he helped South Africa reach the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time.

South Africa's Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has asked the public and media to show restraint and avoid speculating on the cause of death while the investigation continues.

Tributes to Adams, including moments of silence, were held at World Cup matches over the weekend.