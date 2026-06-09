Omar Artan is source of pride for Somalia, African football, says Federation

Somali Football Federation voices deep regret after referee denied entry to US Omar Artan is source of pride for Somalia, African football, says Federation

The Somali Football Federation voiced deep regret Tuesday after international referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the US to officiate in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Federation said that no official explanation has been given for the decision to deny Artan entry to the US, but it urged patience until all the facts have been revealed.

“We acknowledge the report and communication provided by FIFA regarding this matter, and we continue to maintain close contact with the relevant institutions and all parties involved, in order to obtain further information and a full understanding of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” it said in a statement.

It reaffirmed its support for Artan, calling his journey “a source of pride for Somalia, CECAFA (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations) and African football.”

Artan told The New York Times that he underwent an 11-hour immigration interview after arriving at Miami International Airport before authorities refused him entry.

“I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” said Artan.

He said he was subsequently taken to a holding cell, where he spent several hours before being placed on a return flight to Istanbul.

“I am very, very disappointed,” he said. “I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream – the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup.”

Artan said officials did not provide an explanation for the decision and suggested it could be related to his nationality.

“I think that they have a problem with my country,” he said.

Artan was set to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

He was recently named Africa’s Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Morocco, organized by the Confederation of African Football.

A proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, restricts the entry of Somali nationals into the country.

“The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended,” it said.