This comes just days before Omar Abdulkadir Artan was due to officiate at FIFA World Cup

Somali FIFA referee denied entry to US ahead of 2026 World Cup: Reports This comes just days before Omar Abdulkadir Artan was due to officiate at FIFA World Cup

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was reportedly denied entry to the US over the weekend, according to local media and social media reports, just days before he was due to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite being selected by FIFA to oversee matches at the tournament, Artan reportedly faced difficulties obtaining a visa. The Somali Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, said on Friday that it had facilitated Artan’s travel on a diplomatic passport, according to reports circulating on social media.

Artan was traveling from Istanbul to Miami on Saturday to attend a FIFA seminar for match officials ahead of the World Cup. However, he was reportedly denied entry upon arrival in the US for unknown reasons and was returned to Istanbul on Sunday.

Local media reported that the Head of Referees at the Somalia Football Association had formally contacted FIFA regarding the incident. FIFA reportedly acknowledged the matter and said it would respond as soon as possible. No official statement has been issued by FIFA, Somali authorities, or US officials.

Artan was recently named Africa’s Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco, organized by the Confederation of African Football. He was set to become the first Somali referee selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

A proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, fully restricts the entry of Somali nationals into the country, stating: “The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended.”