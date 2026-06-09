Video circulating on social media appears to show members of Senegal squad undergoing tight inspections on airport tarmac

Senegal players face strict security checks after arriving in US for 2026 World Cup Video circulating on social media appears to show members of Senegal squad undergoing tight inspections on airport tarmac

Members of Senegal’s national football team appeared to face strict security checks after arriving in the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a video circulating on social media.

The footage was shared on US social media company X by African football journalist Micky Jnr.

It appeared to show players in Senegal team shirts standing on an airport tarmac near their luggage shortly after disembarking and before being taken into the terminal, while security personnel carried out tight inspections.

In one scene, a player is shown with his arms stretched out while a staff member appears to conduct a hand-held security screening.

There was no immediate official statement from Senegalese football authorities, FIFA, or US officials on the footage.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Senegal is among the teams taking part in the tournament.