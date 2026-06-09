Security ramps up across New York City as Trump to attend NBA Finals game Presidential visit prompts lockdown of several blocks around Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan

Security levels were greatly increased across wide swathes of New York and New Jersey with US President Donald Trump expected to attend Game Three of the NBA Finals on Monday.

The presidential visit prompted a lockdown of several blocks around Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan, which cancelled a planned watch party at the venue. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is also attending the game, established an alternative free watch party at nearby Bryant Park for up to 5,000 fans.

Pedestrians and vehicular traffic have been widely prohibited from what the New York Police Department is calling a "secure area" around the Garden intended to bolster security for Trump's visit -- the first of a sitting US president to an NBA finals game.

Only individuals with valid tickets are being allowed to enter the area from five access points established by police and the Secret Service. Footage and videos posted to social media showed long and dense lines of fans waiting to access the area.

Ann Coulter, a conservative commentator and former close ally of the US president, sharply rebuked Trump for his "selfish, narcissistic" decision to attend the game.

"20,000 attendees will be MASSIVELY inconvenienced for all the extra security, the Knicks Watch Party at Garden Is canceled, thousands of extra law enforcement officers will be required (paid for by taxpayers), traffic will be a disaster -- all so he can sit in the Garden rather than watch the game on TV," she said on the US social media platform X.

"Presidents ought to be willing to sacrifice once in awhile," she added.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a joint US-Canadian military organization, separately said there have been over 10 airspace violations in restricted areas above New York and New Jersey over the past three days alone.

The Knicks currently lead the series 2-0 as the Spurs seek to remain contenders in the best-of-seven series. Trump is expected to return to Washington, DC after the game.

