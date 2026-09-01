Kyrgyz president, host of this year's games, says his nation is ready to provide comprehensive support

Russia says it's ready to host 7th World Nomad Games in Tatarstan in 2028 Kyrgyz president, host of this year's games, says his nation is ready to provide comprehensive support

Russia is ready to host the seventh World Nomad Games in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan in 2028, said Kyrgyzstan’s president on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena, Sadyr Zhaparov said Russia had sent an official letter expressing its readiness to host the event and stressed that Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide comprehensive support.

Zhaparov said the games promote the heritage of nomadic civilization while bringing peoples closer through sports and culture.

He said this year’s games combine sports, culture, and science, with hundreds of cultural events and an international scientific program examining the history, philosophy, and legacy of nomadic societies.

Highlighting the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence, the president also said the country is pursuing major infrastructure and energy projects, including the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and the 1,860-megawatt Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant.

The sixth World Nomad Games officially opened Monday at Bishkek Arena, bringing together 2,355 athletes, coaches, and delegation members from 106 countries, according to the Kyrgyz presidency.

The opening ceremony featured a parade of participating countries, a theatrical performance showcasing Kyrgyz history and culture, traditional equestrian displays, laser and fire shows, a fireworks display, and a performance by an international music star.

The event was attended by leaders from various countries, including the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iran, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Russia,

The sixth World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. The main sporting and cultural events will be held in the Issyk-Kul resort region.