Moscow urges reversal of decision, arguing athletes with disabilities should not be affected by political disputes

Russia criticizes Germany for barring athletes from European Deaf Youth Games Moscow urges reversal of decision, arguing athletes with disabilities should not be affected by political disputes

Russia on Monday criticized Germany over the exclusion of Russian athletes from the European Deaf Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Hanover in August.

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in Germany urged organizers to reverse the decision, arguing that athletes with disabilities should not be affected by political disputes.

It said the German Deaf Sports Association (DGSV), in consultation with the German government, had decided to bar Russian athletes from participating in the event.

The embassy said the DGSV told the European Deaf Sports Organisation (EDSO) that the decision reflected what it claimed was a lack of public support in Germany for Russia’s participation.

The embassy rejected the justification, saying the association could not claim to speak for the German public and noting that Russian junior athletes had recently competed at the European Aquatics Championships in Munich without incident.

Russia also argued that the decision violated a March 17 resolution by the Executive Board of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD), which allowed Russian junior athletes to participate in competitions organized by ICSD and EDSO with full status including the use of the Russian flag and anthem.

The embassy further said the ban contradicted the principles of the Olympic Charter, which prohibit discrimination based on nationality, and called for Russian athletes to be allowed to compete.

The DGSV had not immediately commented on the Russian claims.