French side beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after 1-1 draw at Puskas Arena

PSG retain UEFA Champions League title after penalty shootout win over Arsenal French side beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after 1-1 draw at Puskas Arena

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday retained the UEFA Champions League title after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the final at Puskas Arena.

Arsenal took an early lead through Kai Havertz in the sixth minute, but PSG equalized in the second half with Ousmane Dembele converting a penalty in the 65th minute.

In the 62nd minute, PSG were awarded a penalty when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down by Cristhian Mosquera inside the area.

Dembele stepped up three minutes later and calmly sent goalkeeper David Raya the wrong way to level the score at 1-1.

Kvaratskhelia nearly put PSG ahead in the 78th minute after carrying the ball from his own half into the Arsenal penalty area, but his shot deflected off Myles Lewis-Skelly and struck the post before going out for a corner.

PSG continued to push for a winner and came close again in the 89th minute when Desire Doue set up Vitinha, whose powerful effort flew narrowly over the crossbar.

Deep into stoppage time, Bradley Barcola missed a golden opportunity on the counterattack, firing into the side netting after breaking clear of the Arsenal defense.

With the score level after regulation time, the match went to extra time. Both teams struggled to create significant chances during the additional 30 minutes, and the final was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout.

Penalties decide the winner

The UEFA Champions League winner was determined through a penalty shootout.

For PSG, Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue converted the team's first two spot kicks. Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scored his side's opening penalty, but Eberechi Eze missed the second attempt by sending the ball wide.

PSG's third penalty, taken by Nuno Mendes, was saved by Raya, allowing Declan Rice to convert Arsenal's third kick and level the shootout at 2-2.

Achraf Hakimi successfully scored PSG's fourth penalty, while Gabriel Martinelli responded for Arsenal to make it 3-3.

Lucas Beraldo converted PSG's fifth penalty without error. Arsenal defender Gabriel then stepped up needing to score to keep his team alive, but sent his effort over the bar.

PSG secured a 4-3 victory in the shootout to win the UEFA Champions League title.