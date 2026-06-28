Portugal, Colombia goalless stalemate proves enough for both to advance Colombia to face Ghana, Portugal set to play Croatia in Round of 32

Portugal’s goalless stalemate with Colombia in their final Group K match allowed them to secure their place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Miami Stadium in the US.

The majority of possession in the opening stages was enjoyed by Portugal, but Colombia were happy to sit back and wait for opportunities to counter. Nestor Lorenzo's approach worked well, with Colombia creating the better chances as Jhon Cordoba twice came close to breaking the deadlock.

The final 10 minutes of the first half produced an entertaining end-to-end contest, with both sides creating opportunities. Despite the attacking quality on display, neither team could find a breakthrough thanks to a string of outstanding saves from the goalkeepers.

Diogo Costa denied Jhon Cordoba, Jhon Arias and James Rodriguez with a series of excellent stops, while Camilo Vargas arguably produced the save of the match by keeping out Bruno Fernandes from point-blank range.

Portugal made two changes at half-time, with Diogo Dalot replacing Joao Cancelo at right-back and Joao Neves coming on for Ruben Neves in the midfield.

Colombia continued to look like the more dangerous side after the break, creating chances despite needing only a draw to secure the top spot. Luis Suarez volleyed over from a promising position before Ruben Dias produced a remarkable goal-line clearance to deny him moments later.

The Colombians thought they had finally found the breakthrough when Davinson Sanchez headed home at the back post, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The match marked the first goalless draw in Colombia's World Cup history after each of their previous 24 matches at the tournament had produced at least one goal.

Colombia finished Group K in first place while Portugal finished second, with both securing their place in the next round.

Colombia will face Ghana, while Portugal is set to play Croatia in the Round of 32