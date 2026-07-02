Palestine solidarity takes center stage throughout 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fans of nations competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup --co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico -- have been showing support for Palestine in public squares before matches and in stadiums during matches.

Throughout the World Cup, fans are displaying Palestinian flags, demanding freedom for Palestine and opposing the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Many countries participating in the World Cup have also supported the global demand from fans to "show Israel red card" due to the genocide.

Palestinian flag displayed during Türkiye-US match

As the Turkish National Football Team defeated the US 3-2 in their final Group D match, a Palestinian flag carried in the stadium behind the goal was waved by a Turkish fan throughout the match.

The fan appeared on the broadcast screen multiple times.

Support for Palestine during Germany-Paraguay match

A family of three, including a child, waved Palestinian flags at the Round of 32 match between Germany and Paraguay.

A Palestinian fan, who also holds US citizenship, told an Anadolu correspondent, "We are Palestinian American citizens. We are celebrating for Palestine throughout the World Cup. They will never stop us. Free Palestine!"

Support for Palestine from Moroccan fans

Fans of Morocco, who drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opening Group C match, showed their support for Palestine in New York squares before the game and in the stands during the match.

During the match at the New York New Jersey Stadium, which is also set to host the final, Moroccan fans, who demonstrated their support for Palestine at every opportunity, carried a Palestinian flag in the stands behind the goal.

Before the match, they gathered in New York's Times Square, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine!"

Moroccan fans also showed their support during their Round of 32 match against the Netherlands.

Bosnians who suffered genocide did not forget Palestine

Fans waved Palestinian flags during the match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland in Los Angeles.

Bosnians, who endured genocide between 1991 and 1995, did not forget Palestine, a people sharing a similar fate.

Their fans also waved a banner that read: "Support for Palestine from Sarajevo."

Support for Palestine from Qatari wearing keffiyeh

During the Bosnia and Herzegovina-Qatar match, a fan carried Palestinian flags in the stands.

A Qatari fan, wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh and with his face painted, demonstrated his support for Palestine.

France fan waves Palestinian flag in stadium

Fans of France, who defeated Senegal 3-1 in their opening match of Group I, waved a Palestinian flag inside the stadium.

During the match at New York New Jersey Stadium, where 2018 champions and 2022 finalists France faced Senegal, a French fan was seen holding a Palestinian flag before kickoff.

Brazilian fan holds Palestinian flag

Before Brazil's match against Japan in the Round of 32, fans of the "Samba Boys" marched to the stadium en masse.

One fan in the group carried a Palestinian flag.

Call for 'freedom' for Palestine, Lebanon in 'Statue of Liberty' costume

Outside the Seattle stadium hosting the Egypt-Iran match, a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty demanded "freedom" for Palestine and Lebanon while displaying the flags of both nations.

Palestinian flags were also carried in the stadium during the match between the two Muslim-majority nations.

Many countries at World Cup show support for Palestine

Many countries participating in the tournament have expressed support for Palestine and opposition to the genocide.

In addition to Türkiye, European nations notable for their open support of Palestine, such as Spain, Scotland and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as African nations Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt and Iran from Asia, participated in the tournament.

Neither Palestine, Israel qualified for World Cup

Neither Palestine nor Israel made it through the World Cup qualifiers, failing to secure a spot in the tournament. Palestine failed to qualify in the Asian qualifiers.

Due to security concerns, Palestine was forced to play many of its home qualifying matches at neutral venues.

Israel, which faced intense pressure to be banned from international sports, failed to qualify as it did not advance through the qualifiers.

‘Show Israel red card’

Football clubs from numerous countries are supporting the demand from fans across the global football community to "show Israel red card."

During the genocide perpetrated by Israel, which has also caused Gaza to grapple with famine, more than 1,000 athletes, the majority of them footballers, have been killed, and nearly 300 sports facilities have been destroyed during the course of more than two years.

While countries and teams worldwide, including Türkiye, are demanding that Israel be banned from all sporting competitions, star athletes from many nations are also voicing opposition to Israel's genocide.