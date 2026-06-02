Letter comes over FIFA last December awarding its inaugural peace prize to US President Donald Trump

Norwegian Football Association backs complaint against FIFA president over awarding peace prize to Trump Letter comes over FIFA last December awarding its inaugural peace prize to US President Donald Trump

The Norwegian Football Association confirmed on Tuesday that it has submitted a letter supporting a complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over the awarding of FIFA's Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump.

Lise Klaveness, the association’s head, confirmed to public broadcaster NRK that they support the official complaint of human rights group FairSquare over Trump's peace prize and that they had sent a letter to the world football body over the matter.

"First of all, we are strongly critical of the peace prize that was awarded," Klaveness said.

She asked the ethics committee to "assess whether Gianni Infantino has violated FIFA's statutes for political neutrality, including by awarding the FIFA Peace Prize."

Trump last December was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize for what Infantino said were his “extraordinary” contributions to global harmony.