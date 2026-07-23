Head of Norway football federation says political interference in disciplinary process put football’s integrity at risk

Norway considering FIFA ethics complaint over Trump’s role in lifting Balogun’s red card ban Head of Norway football federation says political interference in disciplinary process put football’s integrity at risk

Norway’s football federation is considering filing a formal complaint with FIFA’s ethics committee over US President Donald Trump’s involvement in a US player avoiding an immediate World Cup suspension.

Lise Klaveness, the federation president, said she would seek approval for the complaint when its board meets, likely on Aug. 6.

Folarin Balogun, a New York-born striker for the US national team, was expected to serve an automatic one-match ban after being sent off for a tackle during the US’ last-32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 2.

However, FIFA deferred the suspension after Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked for the decision to be reviewed. The ruling allowed Balogun to play in the last-16 match against Belgium on July 7, which the US lost 4-1.

Trump publicly described the red card, which was issued after a video review, as a “horrible” decision and took credit for FIFA reconsidering the suspension.

“We all know that this verdict was influenced from external forces and did not have the proper process,” Klaveness told The Times of London.

“When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk,” she added, calling on Infantino to acknowledge that the handling of the case was an error.

The ruling was widely criticized because automatic suspensions following World Cup red cards have routinely been enforced for decades. FIFA has not published a detailed explanation of how its disciplinary officials reached the decision.

Norway previously supported a separate complaint by the London-based human rights group FairSquare accusing Infantino of breaching FIFA’s political-neutrality rules through his close relationship with Trump.

FairSquare has also filed a complaint with the International Olympic Committee, where Infantino is a member, citing the Balogun case and other alleged examples of political favoritism.